News Wrap March 2: India’s manufacturing PMI rises to 54.9 in Feb; Maharashtra govt eases COVID curbs; Uttar Pradesh phase 6 voting tomorrow

India’s February PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the eighth straight month. Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity. The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India's manufacturing activities expand in Feb as output, new orders rise: PMI

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 54.9 in February, up from 54.0 in January, signalling a stronger improvement in the sector's health. Check details

India’s GDP likely to be at 8-8.5% but crude price could play havoc: Jahangir Aziz

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics, Research & Commodities, JPMorgan, shared that growth will recover, however it will be a lot slower. Aziz pegged India’s GDP at 8-8.5 percent this year, however he cautioned that crude prices do pose a risk and could hurt the growth forecast. Read more

Deepak Parekh resigns as non-executive chairman of HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company on Wednesday said HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh has resigned as non-executive chairman of the company. Also, HDFC has nominated Keki Mistry as non-executive chairman. Read more

MARKET

Shares of auto stocks fall amid a mixed bag of sales in February

Shares of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Hero MotoCorp were in the red on Wednesday, a day after the companies posted a mixed bag of sales for the month of February. Shares of only Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which posted almost a 90 percent jump in February sales on a year-on-year basis, gained 2.5 percent in intraday trade. Check details

Biocon shares fall after deal with Viatris; here’s what brokerages say

Biocon shares traded lower on Wednesday on dull brokerage commentary after subsidiary Biocon Biologics entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business. Read more

Govt may delay LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Russia-Ukraine war

India may defer the mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and wait for an opportune time to get the maximum value of its holding in the company, government sources have said. The development comes as the Russia-Ukraine war is roiling financial markets globally. Read more

INDIA

Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Cinema halls, restaurants allowed to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts

Maharashtra government in a notification on Wednesday said All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks, etc are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai. Check details

6th phase of Uttar Pradesh polls on Thursday to decide fate of big-wigs, including Yogi Adityanath

The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. Read more

Average increment in India likely to increase to 9.1% in 2022: Survey

According to the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends Survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, the average India 2022 increment is expected to go up to 9.1 percent from eight percent in 2021. Moreover, the 2022 projected increment is higher than the pre-COVID-19 increment in 2019 by 50 basis points (bps). A basis point is equal to 1/100th of a percentage point. Read more

WORLD

US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Read more

Elon Musk says SpaceX will protect space station after Russia threatens to let it crash

Elon Musk said his company SpaceX can protect the International Space Station (ISS) if Russia Roscosmos reneged on its commitments and chose to let it crash back to earth. While the US is responsible for the power and computational system aboard the ISS, Russia is responsible for keeping the ISS stable in its orbit. Read more

Motorsport UK bans Russian drivers from racing in Britain

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin will not be able to race in the British Grand Prix on his Russian license after Motorsport UK on Wednesday banned Russian and Belarusian license holders from racing amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more

YOU & I

Here’s why to make minimum investment in NPF, PPF and SSY tax saving schemes before March 31

To keep the tax saving schemes -- National Pension Scheme (NPS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna (SSY) -- active a minimum contribution needs to be made. Here’s a look at the minimum deposit amount and consequences of not paying it. Dig deeper

E-Bill System Launched: Suppliers, Contractors Can Now Submit Claims To Govt Online