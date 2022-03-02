News Wrap March 2: India’s manufacturing PMI rises to 54.9 in Feb; Maharashtra govt eases COVID curbs; Uttar Pradesh phase 6 voting tomorrow

India’s February PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the eighth straight month. Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity. The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights.
BUSINESS/ECONOMY
India's manufacturing activities expand in Feb as output, new orders rise: PMI
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 54.9 in February, up from 54.0 in January, signalling a stronger improvement in the sector's health. Check details
India’s GDP likely to be at 8-8.5% but crude price could play havoc: Jahangir Aziz
Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics, Research & Commodities, JPMorgan, shared that growth will recover, however it will be a lot slower. Aziz pegged India’s GDP at 8-8.5 percent this year, however he cautioned that crude prices do pose a risk and could hurt the growth forecast. Read more
Deepak Parekh resigns as non-executive chairman of HDFC ERGO
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company on Wednesday said HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh has resigned as non-executive chairman of the company. Also, HDFC has nominated Keki Mistry as non-executive chairman. Read more
MARKET
Shares of auto stocks fall amid a mixed bag of sales in February
Shares of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Hero MotoCorp were in the red on Wednesday, a day after the companies posted a mixed bag of sales for the month of February. Shares of only Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which posted almost a 90 percent jump in February sales on a year-on-year basis, gained 2.5 percent in intraday trade. Check details
Biocon shares fall after deal with Viatris; here’s what brokerages say
Biocon shares traded lower on Wednesday on dull brokerage commentary after subsidiary Biocon Biologics entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business. Read more
Govt may delay LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Russia-Ukraine war
India may defer the mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and wait for an opportune time to get the maximum value of its holding in the company, government sources have said. The development comes as the Russia-Ukraine war is roiling financial markets globally. Read more
INDIA
Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Cinema halls, restaurants allowed to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts
Maharashtra government in a notification on Wednesday said All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks, etc are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai. Check details
6th phase of Uttar Pradesh polls on Thursday to decide fate of big-wigs, including Yogi Adityanath
The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. Read more
Average increment in India likely to increase to 9.1% in 2022: Survey
According to the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends Survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, the average India 2022 increment is expected to go up to 9.1 percent from eight percent in 2021. Moreover, the 2022 projected increment is higher than the pre-COVID-19 increment in 2019 by 50 basis points (bps). A basis point is equal to 1/100th of a percentage point. Read more
WORLD
US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks
The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Read more
Elon Musk says SpaceX will protect space station after Russia threatens to let it crash
Elon Musk said his company SpaceX can protect the International Space Station (ISS) if Russia Roscosmos reneged on its commitments and chose to let it crash back to earth. While the US is responsible for the power and computational system aboard the ISS, Russia is responsible for keeping the ISS stable in its orbit. Read more
Motorsport UK bans Russian drivers from racing in Britain
Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin will not be able to race in the British Grand Prix on his Russian license after Motorsport UK on Wednesday banned Russian and Belarusian license holders from racing amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more
YOU & I
Here’s why to make minimum investment in NPF, PPF and SSY tax saving schemes before March 31
To keep the tax saving schemes -- National Pension Scheme (NPS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna (SSY) -- active a minimum contribution needs to be made. Here’s a look at the minimum deposit amount and consequences of not paying it. Dig deeper
E-Bill System Launched: Suppliers, Contractors Can Now Submit Claims To Govt Online
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the electronic bill (e-Bill) processing system as part of ease of doing business and Digital India eco-system. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said: “The launch will ensure end-to-end digital payments. People outside India want us to share our experience on managing payments.” Read more
