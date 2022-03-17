News Wrap March 17: Samir Arora expects 10% downtick in Indian stock mkt; SBI expects double-digit loan growth by FY23; Biden brands Putin a 'war criminal'

Advising investors to avoid consumer discretionary space, Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital, said that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of a 10 percent downtick in the Indian stock market. Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar Khara, the chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) expects India’s largest bank to touch two-digit loan growth by FY22-FY23. Also, US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", prompting an angry response from the Kremlin which denounced it as "unforgivable rhetoric" from a head of state.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Don't see a series of rate hikes by RBI like Fed: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry, the CEO of one of India's leading housing finance companies told CNBC-TV18 that it was a rare period of high inflation in the US and India is in a very different place. He does not see a series of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sees the possibility of two rate hikes. Read more

6.63 cr I-T returns filed this year; numbers higher than expected: CBDT

After a gap of three years, direct tax collections have exceeded budget estimates. Corporate tax collections were up 51 percent till the third quarter, advance tax up 54 percent and personal income tax up 41 percent. Check details

Disruptions shouldn't persist; expect loan growth in double digits: SBI Chairman

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Dinesh Kumar Khara, the chairman of India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) said that the disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, US Fed rate hike and the spike in COVID-19 cases in China may have some impact on cost structure but they shouldn't persist for long. Read more

MARKET

Do not rule out a possible 10% downtick in Indian stock market: Samir Arora

Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital, on Thursday said that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of a 10 percent downtick in the Indian stock market and advised investors to avoid consumer discretionary space. Read more

Paytm critic Ashneer Grover turns bullish on stock

While investors debate whether to pick, offload, or hold on to shares of One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, one of the firm’s fiercest critic, Ashneer Grover, has given a thumbs up for a buy. Read more

Nifty crosses 200 DMA amid broad-based rally as in-line Fed action boosts global equities

Across-the-board buying backed by strong global cues took the Nifty50 above its 200-day moving average on Thursday with the passage of the key event of the Federal Reserve's scheduled policy review. Read more

INDIA

India can now help vaccinate the world, says Dr NK Arora

India has plenty of vaccines now to vaccinate the rest of the world, Dr NK Arora, head of the government panel on vaccination, told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. A high-level meeting was held on Wednesday to take stock of the rising Covid-19 cases globally. Read more

Maharashtra Holi guidelines: Govt asks people to avoid large gatherings, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi, saying people should celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe COVID-appropriate behaviour as the disease is still prevalent. Read more

Steyn arrives in India to start new chapter as SRH bowling coach

South African pace legend Dale Steyn on Thursday arrived in India to kickstart his new journey as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League beginning here on March 26. Read more

WORLD

Joe Biden brands Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'; Kremlin decries US President's remarks

US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", prompting an angry response from the Kremlin which denounced it as "unforgivable rhetoric" from a head of state. Biden's off-the-cuff remarks on Wednesday was the harshest condemnation of Putin's actions from any US official since Russia launched a 'special military operation' in Ukraine three weeks ago. Read more

Russian invasion spurs European demand for US drones, missiles

European governments have approached the US government and defence contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defences as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for US weaponry. Read more

Tesla stops production at its Shanghai factory for 2 days amid COVID-19 curbs: Report

Elon Musk’s Tesla has halted all work at its factory in Shanghai for two days. While no reason was given in the notice, the shutdown comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in China. Read more

YOU & I

Holi 2022: How to protect your eyes and skin from harmful colours

Eyes and skin are prone to damage from the harmful chemicals of Holi colours. Here are a few easy tips to stay safe even as you make a splash. Check details

How to modify or cancel transactions on Ethereum blockchain