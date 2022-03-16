News Wrap March 16: AAP's Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM; Corbevax to cost Rs 290 for two doses to Centre, Rs 800 for private hospitals

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Centre will be procuring Biological E's Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19 at Rs 290 for two doses, while private hospitals will be procuring the same vaccine for Rs 800 for two doses.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Ahead of its public offering, LIC sees huge decline in growth

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has seen a significant drop in its growth leading up to its initial public offering (IPO). The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently released numbers that show LIC had one of its worst years ever. Check details

Exports of some Indian products likely to be affected due to Russia-Ukraine war, says govt

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said as per feedback received from the industry, exports of certain products such as pharmaceuticals, telecom instruments, tea, coffee, and marine goods from India are likely to be affected due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Read more

No need for special recruitment drives in Railways: Centre

Replying to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways has been recruiting personnel at regular intervals and there was no need to launch special drives. Check details

MARKET

Prefer Nykaa among new-age companies, says Hiren Ved of Alchemy Capital; shares gain over 3%

Hiren Ved, CEO, Alchemy Capital Management believes amongst all the new-age listed companies, Nykaa has the best business model. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, rose as much as 3.6 percent on Wednesday on the BSE. Read more

Nomura says Persistent Systems remains top midcap IT pick, but cuts target price

Nomura on Wednesday maintained its 'buy' rating on Persistent Systems and said the stock remains its top pick among midcap IT service providers. The brokerage, however, brought down its target price for Persistent Systems shares to Rs 5,530 from Rs 5,440. Read more

Coforge shares tank 14% in 5 days; here’s why

A lot of weakness was seen in Coforge; in fact, it was down 5 percent yesterday, March 15. It has tanked 14 percent in the last five days following the big spike in volumes that was seen owing to the big block deal and it also closed at an 8-month low yesterday. Read more

INDIA

Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 290 for two doses to Centre; Rs 800 for private hospitals

The Centre will be procuring Biological E's Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19 at Rs 290 for two doses. Private hospitals will be procuring the same vaccine for Rs 800 for two doses. Read more

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 17th CM of Punjab at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann. Read more

One Rank-One Pension govt's policy decision, suffers from no constitutional infirmity: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that One Rank-One Pension (OROP) in Armed forces is a policy decision of the government and suffers from no constitutional infirmity. Read more

WORLD

Oil holds near $100 as peace talks, demand concerns limit gains

Oil steadied above $100 a barrel in a volatile session on Wednesday, as it came under pressure from signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and a closely-watched report that cut its forecast of world demand. Read more

Novak Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the coronavirus situation in France remains stable, organizers said Wednesday. Russian tennis players, including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, will also be admitted to play in the tournament but as neutral athletes because of the war started by their country in neighbouring Ukraine. Read more

Elon Musk is now ‘Elona Musk’ on Twitter; here’s why

Days after challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a combat with Ukraine at stake, Elon Musk has now changed his name on Twitter to ‘Elona Musk.’ The change is in a sarcastic response to Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic. Check details

YOU & I

How to get iPhone 13 for Rs 65,990; cashback, discount details here

The iPhone 13 128GB is now available at the Croma online store at special price of Rs 71,990, and with an additional bank offer of Rs 6,000 cashback, the price comes down to Rs 65,990. Check details

Why you must link your PAN card with Aadhaar by this date

If your PAN and Aadhaar are not linked by March 31, then your PAN will become invalid, and you won’t be able to make any PAN-linked transaction. You may also be fined Rs 1,000 for linking the documents after the deadline. Check details

FAQ: Planning to buy an electric vehicle? Here are answers to all your queries