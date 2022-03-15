News Wrap March 15: Auto component PLI approved to 75 cos; Karnataka HC upholds hijab ban; COVID vaccination for 12-14 starts tomorrow

A total of 75 component makers have been approved by the government for incentives under the auto component Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme. Meanwhile, dismissing various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions, the Karnataka High Court said wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam. The COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. The vaccine to be administered to the above age group would be Biological E's Corbevax.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

75 cos approved for auto component PLI scheme

A total of 75 component makers have been approved by the government for incentives under the auto component Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme. The auto PLI scheme has already attracted proposed investment of Rs 74,850 crore as against the target of Rs 42,500 crore for a period of five years. Read more

No proposal yet on revamping of capital gains tax: Govt sources

In a bid to soothe the nerves on a proposed massive rejig of capital gain tax structure, top government officials told CNBC-TV18 that there was no such proposal yet on the table and such reports were in the realm of speculation. Read more

EaseMyTrip sees 40%-50% jump in advance air ticket bookings across India for Holi weekend

EaseMyTrip has seen a 40-50 percent jump in advance air ticket bookings across India for the long weekend of Holi and bookings to and from states such as Goa, Jammu, and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh have also risen by 40 percent. Read more

MARKET

Paytm shares slip below Rs 600 for first time

The Paytm stock slipped below the Rs 600 level for the first time since a weak listing in November 2021. Paytm shares dropped as much as 13.4 percent during the session to Rs 585 apiece on BSE, taking the discount to the issue price of Rs 2,150 to 72.8 percent. Check details

NSE to set up new exchange for spot gold: Report

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced its plans to set up a domestic spot gold exchange in collaboration with India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. The new exchange will be overseen by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Read more

Indiabulls Housing shares rally 13% after promoter, founder Sameer Gehlaut resigns

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were locked in their upper circuit of 10 percent at Rs 165.3 on BSE on Tuesday after the company said that its promoter and founder Sameer Gehlaut has resigned as non-executive director, effective March 14. Read more

INDIA

Wearing hijab not an essential religious practice in Islam, says Karnataka HC; upholds ban

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions. The High Court said wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam. Read more

42% Indians won’t be able to absorb another hike in fuel prices: Survey

According to a recent survey by social media platform LocalCircles, about 24% Indians have already cut discretionary spending and are on the edge. They wouldn't be able to absorb any further hike in fuel prices. Check details

Bengaluru man who had sued restaurant for charging 40 paise extra now has to pay Rs 4000 fine

A Bengaluru man, who had sued a restaurant for charging 40 paisa extra on his food bill, has been directed by the court to pay Rs 4,000 to the restaurant as compensation. The court also rebuked the man for filing the case for publicity and wasting its valuable time. Read more

WORLD

Refugee count nears 3-million mark in Ukraine as war continues for third week

Nearly three weeks into the war, the number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad approached 3 million on Tuesday, the United Nations said, as people escaped fighting and Russian bombardment. Read more

Christian Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand included midfielder Christian Eriksen in the 23-man squad that will play against the Netherlands and Serbia in friendly internationals at the end of this month. Read more

Chelsea will continue to fight hard for success says Tuchel

Chelsea are dealing with British government restrictions on their operations in a professional manner and will do whatever it takes to advance in their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at Lille on Wednesday, coach Thomas Tuchel said. Read more

YOU & I

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years to begin on March 16; here's how to register

Around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group. The vaccine to be administered to the children in 12-14 years age group will be Biological E's Corbevax, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Check details

How to transfer EPF account online using UAN