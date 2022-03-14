News Wrap March 14: Retail inflation rises to 6.07% in Feb; RBI announces new rules for microfinance lending; Obama tests COVID positive

Retail inflation rose to 6.07 percent in February as compared to 5.03 percent reported in the year-ago period due to higher prices of certain food items. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced major changes to rules governing microfinance loans lent by banks and NBFC-MFI entities. Also, former US President Barack Obama tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Retail inflation rises marginally to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January

Retail inflation rose to 6.07 percent in February as compared to 5.03 percent reported in the year-ago period due to higher prices of certain food items, as per government data released on Monday. Read more

RBI comes out with new rules for microfinance lending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced major changes to rules governing microfinance loans lent by banks and NBFC-MFI entities. The big relief is that now the same rules apply to banks and NBFCs. Earlier, the rules applied only to NBFCs. Check details

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar says RBI concerns are IT related not on data access

Without detailing the contents of the RBI concerns, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chief executive officer of Paytm, told CNBC-TV18 that no fine had been levied for Know-Your-Customer (KYC) compliance and no issues were raised with the bank ownership structure. Read more

MARKET

Paytm shares drop below Rs 675 after RBI bars payments bank from opening new accounts

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hit a fresh low on Monday after the RBI barred the company's payments bank - Paytm Payments Bank - from opening new accounts citing "material supervisory concerns". Read more

Atul Suri: Don't panic, invest in key stocks; positive on IT, specialty chemicals

The current market situation is a part of a larger consolidation in global markets, said Atul Suri, CEO at Marathon Trends- Portfolio Management Services in an interview with CNBC-TV18. One should use these falls as an opportunity to invest and not panic, these become very good times to deploy cash, he said. Read more

CBI court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's 450-page bail plea; sends her to 14-day judicial custody

Rejecting National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna 450-page bail pleas, a special CBI court on Monday sent her to 14-day judicial custody as part of the investigation into the co-location scam. Check details

INDIA

Delhi govt launches 'My EV' portal for purchasing, registering e-autos; buyers to get additional relief

The Delhi government launched an online portal "My EV" for the purchase and registration of electric autos in the city. The government will also provide a 5 percent interest subvention on the purchase of e-autos on loans under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy. Check details

No registration fee, road tax for electric, CNG vehicles in West Bengal

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) received a big boost in West Bengal when the state government announced that there will be no registration fee and road tax for vehicles powered by electricity and CNG for the next two years. Read more

9.45 lakh water bodies identified in country, 18,691 encroached upon: Jal Shakti ministry tells Rajya Sabha

As many as 18,691 water bodies out of the 9.45 lakh identified across 22 states and UTs have been encroached upon, according to the first census of water bodies. Check details

WORLD

Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. Read more

China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since 2020; what we know so far

China reported more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases on March 13, according to the National Health Commission. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases that the country has seen in two years. Read more

Japan urges crypto exchanges to act in line with sanctions against Russia