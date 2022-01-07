News Wrap Jan 7: Govt says GDP to grow 9.2% in FY22; 7-day home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals; Omicron cases above 3,000 and more

As per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday, India's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 percent in the current FY 2021-22. Meanwhile, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged past one lakh, of which 3,007 are cases of the Omicron variant. Rising Omicron cases also kept the investors cautious. However, global brokerage Jefferies said India is favourable among the emerging markets. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, says govt data

The first estimates of FY22 GDP released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) are largely on expected lines at 9.2 percent against negative 7.3 percent in FY21. Read more

Restaurant association writes to mall owners, landlords seeking relief amid third COVID wave

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to mall owners and landlords seeking support in the wake of disruptions due to the third wave of COVID. Read more

4,000 electric scooters dispatched: Ola Electric

Ola Electric, which began deliveries on December 15, said at least 4,000 scooters have been dispatched. However, the actual vehicle registrations on the Road Transport Ministry portal are approximately 400. Read more

MARKETS

Hinduja shares locked in 20% lower circuit as bonus issue fails to cheer investors

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) shares were locked in the 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 2,855.5 on BSE during Friday’s trade after the company announced a 1:1 bonus share and a third interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Read more

Titan wipes initial gains; stock had surged 3% post strong biz update

Shares of Titan Company fell nearly a percent at close after surging more than 3 percent intraday after the watchmaker posted a strong business update and said that it witnessed robust demand across its consumer businesses. Read more

India favourable among EMs; bullish on renewable energy, real estate, e-commerce: Jefferies

Simon Powell, Global Head-Thematic Research, Jefferies, on Friday, said that among emerging markets (EMs), India looks like a great place to be in. Here's why

INDIA

PM security lapse: Centre may act against Punjab police officers under SPG Act

After the alleged breach of security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign visit in Punjab on Wednesday, the government is planning to take action against Punjab police officers under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, reports said. Read more

Centre makes 7-day home quarantine for international arrivals

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today issued fresh guidelines for all international arriving passengers, superseding any and all orders issued in this regard so far. Check details

India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 infections; Omicron cases jump to 3,007

India reported 1,17,100 new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the country to 3,52,26,386, which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs. Read more

WORLD

Eurozone inflation hits record high of 5%; highest since 1997

Consumer prices in the eurozone continue to rise, with inflation hitting a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier. Here's why

Pakistanis invest $5 crore in crypto in just six months: Reports

Pakistani nationals have bought cryptocurrencies worth as much as $5 crore within a period of six months, with about 1,064 people carrying out 2,923 transactions, according to reports. Read more

As hypersonic and space threats loom, US and Japan launch new defense collaboration

The United States and Japan will sign a new defense collaboration deal to counter emerging defense threats, including hypersonics and space-based capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Read more

YOU & ME

How to save for Rs 1,000-5,000 monthly pension and avail income tax benefits

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme that enables subscribers to build a corpus towards a fixed monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 post-retirement. Here's how to save for it

Planning to buy an electric vehicle? Here's how to chose the right model

Although electric vehicles have gained popularity in the last few years, many are unaware of the battery range, specs, price, charging points and are unsure of the factors to consider before buying an EV. Here's what you need to know

