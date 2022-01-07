News Wrap Jan 7: Govt says GDP to grow 9.2% in FY22; 7-day home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals; Omicron cases above 3,000 and more

As per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday, India's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 percent in the current FY 2021-22. Meanwhile, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged past one lakh, of which 3,007 are cases of the Omicron variant. Rising Omicron cases also kept the investors cautious. However, global brokerage Jefferies said India is favourable among the emerging markets. Here are some more top news of the day
BUSINESS/ECONOMY
India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, says govt data
The first estimates of FY22 GDP released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) are largely on expected lines at 9.2 percent against negative 7.3 percent in FY21. Read more
Restaurant association writes to mall owners, landlords seeking relief amid third COVID wave
A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to mall owners and landlords seeking support in the wake of disruptions due to the third wave of COVID. Read more
4,000 electric scooters dispatched: Ola Electric
Ola Electric, which began deliveries on December 15, said at least 4,000 scooters have been dispatched. However, the actual vehicle registrations on the Road Transport Ministry portal are approximately 400. Read more
MARKETS
Hinduja shares locked in 20% lower circuit as bonus issue fails to cheer investors
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) shares were locked in the 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 2,855.5 on BSE during Friday’s trade after the company announced a 1:1 bonus share and a third interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. Read more
Titan wipes initial gains; stock had surged 3% post strong biz update
Shares of Titan Company fell nearly a percent at close after surging more than 3 percent intraday after the watchmaker posted a strong business update and said that it witnessed robust demand across its consumer businesses. Read more
India favourable among EMs; bullish on renewable energy, real estate, e-commerce: Jefferies
Simon Powell, Global Head-Thematic Research, Jefferies, on Friday, said that among emerging markets (EMs), India looks like a great place to be in. Here's why
INDIA
PM security lapse: Centre may act against Punjab police officers under SPG Act
After the alleged breach of security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign visit in Punjab on Wednesday, the government is planning to take action against Punjab police officers under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, reports said. Read more
Centre makes 7-day home quarantine for international arrivals
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today issued fresh guidelines for all international arriving passengers, superseding any and all orders issued in this regard so far. Check details
India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 infections; Omicron cases jump to 3,007
India reported 1,17,100 new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the country to 3,52,26,386, which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs. Read more
WORLD
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 5%; highest since 1997
Consumer prices in the eurozone continue to rise, with inflation hitting a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier. Here's why
Pakistanis invest $5 crore in crypto in just six months: Reports
Pakistani nationals have bought cryptocurrencies worth as much as $5 crore within a period of six months, with about 1,064 people carrying out 2,923 transactions, according to reports. Read more
As hypersonic and space threats loom, US and Japan launch new defense collaboration
The United States and Japan will sign a new defense collaboration deal to counter emerging defense threats, including hypersonics and space-based capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Read more
YOU & ME
How to save for Rs 1,000-5,000 monthly pension and avail income tax benefits
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme that enables subscribers to build a corpus towards a fixed monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 post-retirement. Here's how to save for it
Planning to buy an electric vehicle? Here's how to chose the right model
Although electric vehicles have gained popularity in the last few years, many are unaware of the battery range, specs, price, charging points and are unsure of the factors to consider before buying an EV. Here's what you need to know
Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 discount deals on Flipkart, Amazon
Following the release of Apple's iPhone 13 line-up, the company has slashed prices of its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11 versions. Here's how much they cost now