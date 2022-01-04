News Wrap Jan 4: New COVID-19 variant 'IHU', Omicron impact on Q4 growth to near-term market uncertainties and more

At a time when the world is adjusting to the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a new strain 'IHU' has been detected in France, which as per initial reports is likely to be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines. Meanwhile, an expert says some near-term market uncertainties are developing due to Omicron. Moreover, the curbs imposed by states amid new variant concerns are likely to impact economic activity in Q4FY22. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Rising Omicron cases can impact growth by 0.3% in March quarter: Report

Economists at the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank believe that with states imposing COVID-related restrictions, economic activity is likely to get impacted in Q4FY22. Dig deeper

Delhi HC dismisses petition filed by Future seeking termination of arbitration proceedings in Singapore

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions filed by Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and Future Retail Ltd (FRL) seeking to quash the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Read more

Indian consumers to stay away from big-ticket purchases this year: Survey

The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Indian consumers to stay away from big-ticket purchases, such as four-wheelers, and focus on saving money in 2022, said a survey. More details here

MARKET

Near-term uncertainties developing due to Omicron: Wells Fargo

Near-term some uncertainties developing due to Omicron, said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, adding that the COVID-19 variant will have a bigger impact on inflation versus economic growth. Read more

CLSA downgrades Tata Motors to 'sell', reduces target price

Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR shares fell on Tuesday after CLSA revised its rating for the automaker to 'sell' from 'buy'. The brokerage also lowered its target price for Tata Motors shares to Rs 408 from Rs 450. Read more

Rate hikes unlikely to hinder rally in equities: White Oak Capital CEO

Equity markets are unlikely to face any challenge due to rate hikes, believes Aashish Somaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer of White Oak Capital Management. Here's why

INDIA

21-year-old student from Bangalore detained in 'Bulli Bai' app case

A 21-year-old engineering student from Bangalore was detained by the Mumbai police cyber cell on Monday for questioning in connection with the Bulli Bai app case. Read more

Centre allows 50% staff below under-secretary level to work from home

As cases have begun to rise sharply across India due to highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Centre has announced that its employees below the level of an under-secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of actual strength and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home till further order. Read more

BMC may reduce quarantine to 7 days; RT-PCR test must for travellers from high-risk countries

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Tuesday said the civic body is looking at reducing quarantining days to seven days from the current 10 days. Check more details

WORLD

New COVID-19 variant 'IHU' can be more transmissible, resistant to vaccines

Scientists in France have identified a new variant of SARS CoV-2, which possesses 46 mutations of which 14 are present on the spike protein of the virus. Read more

Five nuclear-weapon states issue first joint statement on preventing nuclear-war

China, France, Russia, the UK and the US in a joint statement said they consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as their foremost responsibilities. Read more

China builds bridge in Pangong, helipads near LAC, the key flashpoint in 2020 clashes

China is continuing to build infrastructure on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Check details

YOU & ME

How RBI's offline payment works

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a framework allowing offline payments up to Rs 200 per transaction. Here's how to do it

Omicron treatment cost: Will your health insurance cover it?

As worries over the third wave in India mount, enquiries related to health insurance policies have also risen. A key question while buying health insurance currently now is whether or not it will cover this new COVID-19 variant. Here's what you need to know

What should you do if you have too many credit cards?