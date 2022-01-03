News Wrap Jan 3: '3rd COVID-19 wave has begun'; Maharashtra advances electric drive; India's highest ever exports and more

The third wave of COVID-19 has begun and the rate at which cases are increasing is doubling every day, top Dr. Shashank Joshi said on Monday. Dr. NK Arora, on the other hand, has said given the vaccine escape capability of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the efficacy of a booster shot is still being evaluated. Meanwhile, veteran investor Mark Mobius believes the market will be very different in 2022, and going back to basics will work. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said India's exports in December surged 37 percent to $37.29 billion, which is the highest-ever monthly figure. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Economic, demographic data point to a happy 2022

As we step into a new year, happy statistics and data from 2021 crowd the mind. The Nifty finishes among the best performing global indexes with again of 24 percent; Nifty midcap returned 46 percent and the Nifty 100, a whopping 59 percent.

India achieved highest ever exports of $37 billion in December: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's exports in December surged 37 percent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, which is highest-ever monthly figure.

Ola Electric promised big, but is it delivering on those?

Will Ola be able to deliver electric scooters as promised and within timelines remains to be seen but, the big promises made by the company during its promotional campaigns are now on test.

MARKET

Mark Mobius suggests going back to basics in 2022

Veteran investor Mark Mobius believes high interest rates will have an impact on equities and believes that 2022 will be a very different year for stocks.

Coal India gains; 3 factors aiding the stock

Coal India surging after a healthy business update from the miner for December and also, higher global prices are an additional tailwind given Indonesia's ban on coal exports.

Indian equity valuations justified now? Avendus Olivo's Pathak shares investment mantra

Valuations on Dalal Street still appear to be higher than their historic averages, but there is a diverse set of opportunities available, says veteran fund manager Tridib Pathak.

INDIA

3rd COVID-19 wave has started; asymptomatic Omicron cases can recover at home: Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr. Shashank Joshi, Endocrinologist Specialist at Lilavati Hospital said India is in the third COVID-19 wave. Secondly, the rate is doubling every day.

Omicron cases rapidly increasing in metros; still evaluating efficacy of booster dose: NK Arora

Dr NK Arora, Head of National Technical Advisory Group on Vaccination said that given the vaccine escape capability of Omicron, the efficacy of a booster shot is still being evaluated.

Maharashtra advances electric drive, starts buying EVs for govt bodies from Jan 1

The state government in Maharashtra has started buying and renting electric vehicles for government and urban local bodies from January 1.

WORLD

Joe Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden conferred with Ukraine's leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine, promising that the U.S. and allies will act decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Turkey's inflation hits a 19-year high of 36%

Turkey's yearly inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed.

Australia to push ahead with reopening amid record COVID-19 cases

Australia's government said the milder impact of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 meant the country could push ahead with plans to reopen the economy even as new infections hit a record of more than 37,000 and the number of people hospitalised rose.

YOU & ME

Missed filing ITR for FY20-21? Here's how you can still do it

The last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 was December 31. In case one have missed the deadline, they can still file a 'belated ITR'.

COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins; here's how to register on CoWIN

Beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. They can also get themselves registered onsite.

Govt extends last date to submit annual life certificate to Feb 28; here's how to do it