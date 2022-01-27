News wrap Jan 27: Air India returns to Tatas; LIC IPO likely in March; Zomato shares down 10% and more

The Tata Group officially took over Air India on Thursday, with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan committing to make it a world-class airline. Meanwhile, Delhi has eased COVID-19 curbs owing to a drop in daily cases. It has lifted the weekend curfew and allowed government offices to operate at 50 percent capacity. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has told CNBC-TV18 that the government is eyeing an early March date for the Life Insurance Corporation's initial public offering (IPO). Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Air India officially handed over to Tata Group

The Central government Thursday officially handed over Air India to Tata Group. The transaction covers three entities – Air India, Air India Express, and AI SATS. Read more

Budget 2022: Priorities could be on restoring livelihoods hit due to pandemic

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce measures with an aim to reduce poverty, increase employment opportunities, allocate more funds towards housing for all, and restoring the livelihoods of those who were hit the most during the pandemic. Read more

Unity Small Finance Bank says 96% of PMC Bank depositors to get paid upfront

Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB), the 51:49 joint venture between Centrum Group and payments app Bharatpe, has said it will repay the full principal amount due to all Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank depositors, as per the scheme of amalgamation. Read more

MARKETS

LIC IPO: Targeting early March, DHRP to be filed soon, says DIPAM secretary

DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said the government was targeting an early March date for the Life Insurance Corporation's initial public offering. Read more

Paytm shares struggle near Rs 900-mark; what should investors do now?

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hovered around the Rs 900-mark on Thursday, as most new-age business stocks remained under sustained selling pressure. Read more

Explained: Zomato down 10%; in additional surveillance measure list, what next?

Zomato shares have been in a free fall. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has tumbled over 30 percent. The stock is now on the list of additional surveillance measure (ASM) of both exchanges. Read more

INDIA

China hands over missing Arunachal teen to Indian Army: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

China's People's Liberation Army has handed over the missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Army, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said. Read more

Delhi lifts weekend curfew, govt offices to operate at 50% capacity

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has eased COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital amid a decline in coronavirus cases. Check details

Bengaluru air pollution levels greater than WHO standards: Greenpeace report

The average pollution levels recorded in all 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru are higher than the standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), a report said. Read more

WORLD

WhatsApp has until end of Feb to clarify privacy policy change, EU says

Facebook unit WhatsApp has been given until the end of February to explain changes to its privacy policy and whether this complies with EU consumer protection laws, the European Commission said. Read more

Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge

Apple Inc achieved its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, when it was the top-selling vendor there for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported. Read more

Study finds 4 factors that increase chances of Long COVID

A new study has found some of the biological factors that may predispose some individuals to long COVID. Check details

YOU & ME

These 5 social media apps affect sleep quality the most

An average social media user spends about 2 hours 25 minutes on social media sites per day, which amounts to almost 17 hours per week, according to data by Statista Research Department. Read more

Google Maps to help users to save, share location's plus codes

Google has announced the launch of an India-first feature on Google Maps where users can access their current location to find the 'plus codes' address for their home. Check out details

