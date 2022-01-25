News wrap Jan 25: IMF raises India’s growth projection to 9% for FY23; Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit down 48%; Nifty, Sensex rebound and more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised the growth forecast for India for FY23 and FY24. Meanwhile, the government has released a roadmap for India to become a $300-billion electronics manufacturing centre. In the market, equity benchmarks snapped a six-day losing streak Tuesday, helped by a late rally in the US equities Monday. Zomato shares also made a strong comeback after hitting the lowest level since its strong market debut last year earlier in the day. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

IMF raises India’s growth forecast to 9% for FY23; global growth seen lower at 4.4% this year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised the growth forecast for India for the next two fiscals but lowered the growth estimate for the current fiscal on the back of the emergence of the Omicron variant. Read more

India unveils 5-year roadmap to becoming $300-billion electronics powerhouse

India has released a roadmap for becoming a $300-billion electronics manufacturing centre. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in association with India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), released its vision document, ‘USD 300 bn Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing & Exports by 2026.’ Read more

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net profit down 48% at Rs 1,011 crore, beats Street estimates

Maruti Suzuki reported a net profit of Rs 1,011 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. However, the quarterly net profit of the country's largest carmaker was down 47.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. Read more

MARKET

Zomato shares rebound after hitting low of Rs 84; what to do with the stock now?

Zomato shares made a strong comeback on Tuesday after hitting the lowest level since its strong market debut last year. The stock of the food aggregator jumped 10 percent to close at the highest point of the session at Rs 100.5 on BSE. Read more

FAQs: Nifty, Sensex rebound; should you buy now and other questions answered

Equity benchmarks snapped a six-day losing streak Tuesday, helped by a late rally in the US equities Monday. Investor sentiment, however, remains edgy ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday. Read more

LIC IPO: Listing process may spill over to Q1 of FY23, says report

The Centre has not accounted for the proceeds from the proposed initial public offer IPO) of state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in its Revised Estimates for the Budget, according to a report. Read more

INDIA

Budget 2022 to focus on inclusive growth to build a strong Bharat

As everyone pins hopes that the upcoming Budget would get something or the other for them, sources shared that the focus of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on inclusive growth to build a strong Bharat. Read more

Republic Day: 29 CBIC staffers to get Presidential Awards for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced 29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) that have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”. Read more

Delhi to have 3 dry days this year, down from 21 last year

Delhi has reduced the number of dry days to three from 21 last year. The apex body of the alcoholic beverage industry hailed the decision, saying the "anachronistic anomaly" has been removed. Read more

WORLD

'Stupid son of a bi***': Biden caught on hot mic insulting reporter, apologises later

President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high. Biden responded with sarcasm. Read more

Dangerous to assume Omicron is last variant of COVID-19, says WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume Omicron is the last one or that we are in the endgame Read more

Investors fleeing China's rocky real estate prefer Indian markets: Report

China's rocky real estate market has caused investors to find more stable ground in India and other Asian markets, reported Bloomberg. Read more

YOU & INDIA

Flipkart offering big price cuts on iPhone SE; check details

The Apple iPhone SE is available at slashed prices on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The offer is on even after the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale got over on January 22. Here's how much the model will cost

Should investors continue holding small-cap funds?

In the past year, small-cap funds have clocked returns to the tune of 50-60 percent. In some cases, returns have come close to 70 percent. In the past three to four years, returns are decent in the 20-30 percent range. So, should investors continue holding small-cap funds? Find out

Can’t wait for next Wordle puzzle? Here are some alternatives