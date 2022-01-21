News wrap Jan 21: Reliance Industries Q3 profit up 33%; Sensex's 2,200 points fall in 4 days; Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' UP CM face and more

Reliance Industries posted stellar financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal on Friday, led by robust operational and financial performance across verticals. Meanwhile, benchmarks indices tumbled in a volatile session on extending losses to the fourth day in a row. On assembly elections 2022 front, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted at being the party's chief ministerial candidate for the state. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Reliance Industries Q3: Net profit at Rs 18,549 crore, beats Street estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a record consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December, up 33.8 percent sequentially. Read more

Majority seek tweaks in corporate taxation, higher tax exemptions, finds survey

The main focus remains on how the budget will stimulate consumption, increase investments, job creation and spur growth. Here are findings of a KPMG pre-budget survey

Government will struggle to hit double-digit tax growth in FY23: Jefferies

Jefferies’ view is that the government will struggle to hit double-digit tax revenue growth in FY23. Non-tax revenues will perhaps see a better year. Expenditure should support capex and fiscal deficit will see a slow consolidation. Read more

MARKET

Sensex sheds 2,200 points in 4 days: Key factors spooking investors currently

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled in a volatile session on Friday, extending losses to the fourth day in a row. In these four back-to-back sessions of sell-off, the Sensex lost 2,271.7 points or 3.7 percent and the Nifty50 shed 691 points or 3.8 percent. Here's why

Zomato shares hit fresh 52-week low; slip below listing price

After continuous selling in five sessions, the Zomato stock fell below its listing price on Friday for the first time since its secondary market debut in July 2021. Read more

Paytm shares hit record low, discount to issue price at 56%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares fell to a record low on Friday, adding to a series of lows hit in the past few days. On BSE, the Paytm stock slipped as much as 4.2 percent to an all-time low of Rs 953. Read more

INDIA

UP Assembly elections: 'Do you see any other face?' Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' CM candidate

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted at being the party's chief ministerial face for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Read more

Daughter can inherit property of father if there is no will: Supreme Court

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court has said daughters of a male Hindu, dying intestate, would be entitled to inherit the self-acquired and other properties obtained in the partition by the father and get preference over other collateral members of the family. Read more

Supreme Court directs Supertech Ltd to make refund with interest to homebuyers of to be razed twin-towers

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the realty major Supertech Ltd to refund the money with interest to all homebuyers, who have booked flats in now to be razed 40-storey twin towers of Emerald Court project by February 28. Read more

WORLD

Polish PM calls for united European stance against Russian actions on Ukraine border

Poland's prime minister has called on European leaders to take a tough, united stance towards Russia amid fears that Moscow could be readying an invasion of Ukraine. Read more

Family of four, believed to be Indians, frozen to death along US-Canada border

A family of four, all believed to be Indians, has died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation, according to media reports. Read more

Sputnik V Covid vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer: Study

The levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots, according to a small study. Read more

YOU & ME

Heading to airport? Check new 'one handbag' rule

From now on, passengers on flights be will be alloed to carry only one piece of cabin baggage, as per the order of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Read more

How to recharge and buy FASTags on Paytm; a step-by-step guide

While the system is owned and operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), multiple payment platforms allow their users the option to recharge and buy FASTags. Here's how to do it via Paytm

This AI-based X-ray test can detect COVID-19 with 98% accuracy; here's how