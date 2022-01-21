News wrap Jan 21: Reliance Industries Q3 profit up 33%; Sensex's 2,200 points fall in 4 days; Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' UP CM face and more

Reliance Industries posted stellar financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal on Friday, led by robust operational and financial performance across verticals. Meanwhile, benchmarks indices tumbled in a volatile session on extending losses to the fourth day in a row. On assembly elections 2022 front, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted at being the party's chief ministerial candidate for the state. Here are some more top news of the day
BUSINESS/ECONOMY
Reliance Industries Q3: Net profit at Rs 18,549 crore, beats Street estimates
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a record consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December, up 33.8 percent sequentially. Read more
Majority seek tweaks in corporate taxation, higher tax exemptions, finds survey
The main focus remains on how the budget will stimulate consumption, increase investments, job creation and spur growth. Here are findings of a KPMG pre-budget survey
Government will struggle to hit double-digit tax growth in FY23: Jefferies
Jefferies’ view is that the government will struggle to hit double-digit tax revenue growth in FY23. Non-tax revenues will perhaps see a better year. Expenditure should support capex and fiscal deficit will see a slow consolidation. Read more
MARKET
Sensex sheds 2,200 points in 4 days: Key factors spooking investors currently
Indian equity benchmarks tumbled in a volatile session on Friday, extending losses to the fourth day in a row. In these four back-to-back sessions of sell-off, the Sensex lost 2,271.7 points or 3.7 percent and the Nifty50 shed 691 points or 3.8 percent. Here's why
Zomato shares hit fresh 52-week low; slip below listing price
After continuous selling in five sessions, the Zomato stock fell below its listing price on Friday for the first time since its secondary market debut in July 2021. Read more
Paytm shares hit record low, discount to issue price at 56%
Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares fell to a record low on Friday, adding to a series of lows hit in the past few days. On BSE, the Paytm stock slipped as much as 4.2 percent to an all-time low of Rs 953. Read more
INDIA
UP Assembly elections: 'Do you see any other face?' Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' CM candidate
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted at being the party's chief ministerial face for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Read more
Daughter can inherit property of father if there is no will: Supreme Court
In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court has said daughters of a male Hindu, dying intestate, would be entitled to inherit the self-acquired and other properties obtained in the partition by the father and get preference over other collateral members of the family. Read more
Supreme Court directs Supertech Ltd to make refund with interest to homebuyers of to be razed twin-towers
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the realty major Supertech Ltd to refund the money with interest to all homebuyers, who have booked flats in now to be razed 40-storey twin towers of Emerald Court project by February 28. Read more
WORLD
Polish PM calls for united European stance against Russian actions on Ukraine border
Poland's prime minister has called on European leaders to take a tough, united stance towards Russia amid fears that Moscow could be readying an invasion of Ukraine. Read more
Family of four, believed to be Indians, frozen to death along US-Canada border
A family of four, all believed to be Indians, has died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent human smuggling operation, according to media reports. Read more
Sputnik V Covid vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer: Study
The levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots, according to a small study. Read more
YOU & ME
Heading to airport? Check new 'one handbag' rule
From now on, passengers on flights be will be alloed to carry only one piece of cabin baggage, as per the order of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Read more
How to recharge and buy FASTags on Paytm; a step-by-step guide
While the system is owned and operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), multiple payment platforms allow their users the option to recharge and buy FASTags. Here's how to do it via Paytm
This AI-based X-ray test can detect COVID-19 with 98% accuracy; here's how
A diagnostic test, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict the presence of the virus, is said to have 98 percent accuracy and can be done far more quickly than the PCR test, said reports. Read more
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.