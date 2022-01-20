News wrap Jan 20: Dr Gagandeep Kang on COVID-19 booster dose; Infosys CEO on 'demand explosion'; Pakistan bomb blast and more

India is currently administering COVID-19 booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. Dr Gagandeep Kang on Thursday said she is not sure whether everyone will need the precautionary dose. Meanwhile, a report suggests the government is considering phasing out some tax exemptions in Budget 2022. A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazaar in Pakistan's Lahore killing at least two people. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Infosys witnessing 'demand explosion', says Salil Parekh as deal pipeline largest-ever

Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh has said that demand has shot through the roof in recent times as large enterprises are globally going through a digital transformation. Read more

Budget 2022: Centre mulls phasing out some tax exemptions in Budget: Report

As the government expects more people to switch to the new regime in the coming years, the finance ministry is exploring options of rationalising the capital gains tax rates. Dig deeper

HUL Q3 Results: Profit after tax Rs 2,243 crore, up 17% YoY

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is 17 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. More details here

MARKETS

Ahead of Budget, experts advise retail investors to be more 'cautious'

Retail investors are expecting a host of changes in the Budget next month. These include abolishing securities transaction tax (STT), increasing the TDS threshold limit for mutual fund dividends, and raising long-term capital gains exemption limit from Rs 1 lakh, among others. Here's what experts suggest

Softened view on India following lofty valuations: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has said that the market pattern of the last five years suggests that the outperformance of the last five years will become the underperformance of the next five years. Here's what it means

Tata Elxsi shares hit new 52-week high on strong Q3 results

Shares of Tata Elxsi surged for a second straight day and touched a 52-week high of Rs 7,438 to quote at Rs 7,397.85 on the BSE. The stock traded higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Read more

INDIA

Do you really need a COVID-19 booster shot? Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

According to top microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, booster doses are given as a matter of policy. It is not clear if boosters are needed for everybody as long as people are healthy. Read more

Arunachal teen reportedly abducted by Chinese army

China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have abducted a 17-year-old boy from the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on January 18, media reports said. Here's what we know so far

Maharashtra will reopen schools for class 1 to 12 on Jan 24

Maharashtra will reopen schools for classes 1 to 12 under COVID-19 protocols, said state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Schools in the state were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Read more

WORLD

Pakistan: Bombing in Lahore’s Anarkali bazar kills 2, wounds 26

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said. Read more

European Commission to propose microchips law in February

The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. Read more

North Korea warns it may rethink moratorium on nuclear, missile tests

North Korea would bolster its defences against the United States and consider restarting "all temporally-suspended activities," state media KCNA reported. Read more

YOU & ME

Should you book profit in mutual funds now? Here's what experts suggest

The question about profit booking in mutual funds always crops up when markets are surging. However, financial experts advice investors to not time the market and stick to asset allocation. Here's what you can do

Are you willing to pay for exclusive content on Instagram?

Instagram is testing a new feature called Instagram Subscriptions, to permit content creators to charge their followers to access exclusive content. Meta said it will not take any cut of the subscription revenue from creators at least until 2023. Read more

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check smartphones deals with exchange offers up to Rs 23,500