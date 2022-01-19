News wrap Jan 19: BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's voluntary leave to BJP's alliance for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

BharatPe founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a voluntary leave of absence until March-end, the company said on Wednesday amid the controversy over a viral audio clip. Ahead of Budget 2022, India Inc has asked the government to include in the budget measure on the policy and tax fronts. Meanwhile, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has announced that 2022 will be her last year on tour. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

BharatPe founder and MD Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave until March-end

BharatPe founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a voluntary leave of absence until March-end, the company said. Grover has said he will return on or before April 1. Read more

Budget 2022: India Inc seeks reforms, investments and tax stability

India Inc has a list of asks both on the policy and tax fronts which include a stable, predictive and transparent tax regime, rationalisation of capital gains tax, improvement of alternative dispute resolution or ADR mechanisms to minimise disputes and more. Check full budget wishlist here

Govt cuts FY22 recapitalisation amount for PSBs on lower demand

The government has cut FY22 recapitalisation amount for public sector banks (PSBs) on lower demand, sources informed CNBC-TV18. FY22 RE is likely to reflect Rs 15,000 crore of PSB recapitalisation against Rs 20,000 crore BE. Read more

MARKETS

Paytm shares close below Rs 1,000 mark for first time

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hit a record low on Wednesday, closing below the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever. Read more

Investors must taper return expectations in 2022, says TrustPlutus Wealth's Kaul

Investors should temper their expectations of equity returns in 2022 and stick to their asset allocation, says Sameer Kaul, MD & CEO of TrustPlutus Wealth (India), a wealth management firm. Read more

Adani Green stock surges 3%; becomes more valuable than Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Axis Bank

Adani Green shares jumped over 3 percent intraday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1955.90. The green energy stock has been rising lately amid the focus on renewable energy transition, with the shares gaining 20 percent in the last five sessions. Read more

INDIA

BJP to contest Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on 403 seats, party chief JP Nadda had announced. Read more

MP govt decides to slash liquor rates; allows sale at airports, select supermarkets

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow the sale of liquor at all airports in the state and select supermarkets in four big cities. Check new rules

Sania Mirza announces retirement plans

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has announced that this year will be her last year on tour. The Indian star, announced her plans, after being knocked out of the Australian Open following her first-round defeat in the women’s doubles match. Read more

WORLD

Is Omicron the end of the COVID-19 pandemic? Maybe, but don’t bet on it, warn experts

While the Omicron variant may have some properties to suggest that it may turn endemic, there is no certainty over the future of this eventuality due to the possibility of further variants emerging. Read more

How Kuwait's climate inaction is making the country too hot to handle?

If Kuwait fails to drastically reduce its dependence on conventional energy sources, ignoring the threat of climate change, the country will become unliveable in the coming decades, a new study has found. Read more

UK confronts difference between a drinks event and a party

When is a gathering over drinks and snacks not a party? This is the most serious national question that Britain confronts today. Dig deeper

YOU & ME

How 'buy now, pay later' affect your credit score?

While individuals can get BNPL approvals easily, failure to make payments on time can hurt credit score. Hence, just like other loans, borrowers need to ensure that timely repayments are done to maintain a healthy credit score. Read more

COVID-19 health insurance: Options available, list of policies and other questions answered

All existing standard health insurance policies as per the IRDAI, cover hospitalization expenses related to COVID-19. Check all details here

EPFO withdrawal: How to avail COVID-19 advance twice from PF account?