News Wrap Jan 18: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Antrix-Devas deal, experts on 3rd COVID-19 wave peak; Tata Motors price hike and more

With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman set for the Budget 2022 speech on February 1, sources on Tuesday told CNBC-TV18, the government is considering tweaking the new income tax regime, among other proposals including revising the standard deduction limit. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has announced a hike in the prices of its passenger vehicles. According to a report, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Govt may make new simplified personal income tax regime more attractive

The government is considering tweaking the new tax regime to encourage taxpayer adoption. Also, it is expected to club standard deduction and interest against home loan, sources said. Read more

Reliance Retail invests $132 million in Addverb Technologies

Reliance Retail has invested $132 million in robotics startup Addverb Technologies. With this investment, Reliance has become the largest shareholder in the company. Read more

Tata Motors announces 0.9% price hike for passenger vehicles; no impact on bookings till Jan 18

Tata Motors has announced a hike in the prices of its passenger vehicles. The average increase of 0.9 percent, depending on the variant and model, will be implemented from January 19 onwards. Read more

MARKETS

Paytm near Rs 1,100 mark once again; should you make fresh entry now?

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares succumbed to selling pressure yet again, dropping below the Rs 1,100 mark on Tuesday. Read more

Way beyond a multi-bagger? Brightcom Group shares gallop 7000% in 3 years

If one had invested Rs 50,000 in Brightcom Group shares a year back, their value of investment would stand at Rs 19,00,000 as of today. Dig deeper

See better economic cycle unfold in next couple of years, says Invesco MF's Taher Badshah

According to Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer – Equities at Invesco Mutual Fund, not just in India but across the globe one will see a better economic cycle unfold over the next couple of years. Read more

INDIA

Antrix-Devas deal: SC order a proof of Congress' 'misuse of power', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the deal signed during UPA was a fraud against India. The Supreme Court's order was a proof of Congress' misuse of power, she said. Read more

Third wave of COVID-19 may peak in next three weeks: Report

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks, even though the share of rural districts in new caseloads has increased significantly since December, says a report. Read more

Punjab assembly elections 2022: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as chief ministerial candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Read more

WORLD

China looks at 6G internet, chip manufacturing to charge up its digital economy

China is betting big on emerging technologies to boost its digital economy over the next three years. The country is looking at 6G even as large swathes of the world is yet to roll out 5G. Read more

Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning in a week

Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week. Read more

COVID impact on jobs: Unemployment will increase to 207 million in 2022, says ILO

The long and uneven shadow of COVID-19 looms over the global labour market recovery. While Europe and North America are showing signs of bounce-back, South-East Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean are languishing. Read more

YOU & ME

How to earn passive income through investing in cryptocurrency?

Investing in cryptocurrencies can create wealth when the investments go up in value. However, it doesn't necessarily have to be the only way to earn returns on crypto investments. Here's what else can be done

Key things to look while trading in stock market

Making money in equities is never a piece of cake. Along with research and an understanding of the market, it requires a lot of patience and discipline. Here's what to keep in mind

SBI, HDFC Bank hike FD interest rates; here's a comparison with ICICI Bank