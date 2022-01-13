News wrap Jan 13: PM Modi says be ready for future COVID-19 variants; Mindtree Q3 profit jumps 34%; Yogi Adityanath likely to contest from Ayodhya and more

With India’s Omicron cases surging past 5,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Ministers of states on Thursday and said in addition to fighting this strain, the country must be prepared to tackle any future variants of coronavirus. As assembly elections 2022 draw closer, Congress and BJP have finalised their first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to be field from Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the stock market extended gains to the fifth straight day and IT stocks remained in focus following quarterly earnings. Here are some more top news of the day

NCLAT refuses to stay CCI order, agrees to hear Amazon's challenge

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has refused to stay the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order against Amazon but has agreed to hear Amazon's challenge.

Mindtree Q3 results: Net profit jumps 34% Y-oY to Rs 437.5 crore; revenue at Rs 2,750 crore

Technology consulting and services company Mindtree reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 437.5 crore, up 34 percent year-on-year, and its revenue stood at Rs 2,750 crore in the December 31, 2021 ended quarter.

India will not be pressured on a duty cut: Govt officials to Tesla

Hours after Elon Musk tweeted to say that he was unable to share launch plans for India as Tesla was still working through a lot of challenges with the government, Indian government officials reacted sharply to his remarks.

Global market conditions impacted Paytm IPO, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Co-Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has blamed global market conditions for his company's poor primary listing debut.

Remain constructive on India’s growth numbers; see need to monitor US 10-year bond rate: Morgan Stanley

Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist, Morgan Stanley, said that he remains constructive on India's growth numbers and expects private capex to pick up soon in the country.

Paytm shares hit new low, discount to issue price at 52%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' stock slumped to yet another record low. The Paytm stock fell 4.8 percent for the day to end at Rs 1,031.4, a record closing low.

PM Modi says need to be ready for any future COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for cooperation and support from states to fight the COVID-19 battle. In addition to fighting Omicron, the country needs to be ready for any future variants of this virus, he said.

BJP finalises candidates for 172 seats; CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest from Ayodhya

Ruling party BJP announced it has finalised the list of its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming assembly polls. It is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as candidates, sources said.

Congress releases first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls;

Congress has fielded Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh from the Unnao Assembly constituency. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said 40 percent of the party's candidates are women and another 40 percent are youth.

AstraZeneca vaccine as third dose effective against Omicron: Study

The AstraZeneca Vaxzevaria vaccine showed an increased antibody response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after a third booster dose, preliminary data released by the Anglo-Swedish biopharma major said.

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be 'weaponized'

A group of more than 80 fact-checking organizations is calling on YouTube to address rampant misinformation on its platform.

Closet crypto fan Jared Kushner mooted idea of digital dollar in Trump era: Report

Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his special adviser, had written a mail to then treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2019, asking if a group could be assembled to brainstorm about a US digital currency, new documents have revealed.

COVID-19 survivors may have to wait for long before buying life insurance cover; here's why

Given the lack of clarity and uncertainty around the after effects of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, getting a term life insurance policy might take a bit more time for those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Getting home loan? Here are key tips to consider

A home is one of the most essential investments a person can make. But they are unquestionably expensive, and they are rarely acquired all at once. Here are key tips to consider before getting a home loan

