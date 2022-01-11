News Wrap Jan 11: ITR filing deadline extended; govt to be largest Vodafone Idea shareholder; pig to human heart transplant in US and more

The deadline to file an income tax return has been extended till March 15, the government said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, as February 1 Budget announcement nears, market guru market Raamdeo Agrawal has said consumer psyche is gripped by fear and there is a need for stimulus for 12 months to build demand. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea board has approved deferment of spectrum action installments due up to four years. On the health front, an expert said Delhi and Mumbai are likely to witness the peak of the third COVID-19 wave this week. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Consumer psyche gripped by fear; need stimulus for 12 months to build demand: Raamdeo Agrawal

According to the market veteran, currently, the consumer psyche is gripped by fear and an average consumer is holding back on spending. What Agrawal believes is the need of the hour, is to drive demand. Here's what he suggests

Future Group seeks Supreme Court's nod for Reliance deal

The Future Group has sought the Supreme Court's approval to proceed with its deal with Reliance Retail. The deal is in dispute before the SC, with e-commerce giant Amazon Inc. claiming that the Future Group had violated their contract by entering into a deal to sell its assets to Reliance Retail. Read more

Retailers turn cautious, slash inventory of electronics, apparel

With the third COVID-19 wave forcing states to impose strict curbs, there’s a cloud over demand for discretionary items. But even as retailers reduce stock, essential items’ are being stocked up. Read more

MARKETS

Vodafone Idea shares tumble 20%; here's why

Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled as much as 20 percent after the telecom operator's board of directors approved deferment of spectrum auction installments due up to four years and also AGR-related dues by four years. Check details

Sensex target at 70000 with budget being catalyst: Morgan Stanley’s Jonathan Garner

Morgan Stanley’s Sensex target is 70,000 with the union budget being a possible catalyst, Jonathan Garner, chief-Asia and emerging market equity strategist, told CNBC-TV18. Here's why

Paytm shares hit record low, discount to issue price at 47%

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares hit a record low on Tuesday, despite the company reporting a four-fold jump in loan disbursals in Q3. Read more

INDIA

COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Mumbai to peak in few days: Dr Anurag Agrawal

As India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Omicron variant of the coronavirus has replaced the Delta variant in metros, said Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB). Read more

Assembly elections 2022: Setback for BJP as UP minister resigns, likely to join SP

In a jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet while two other MLAs announced they are quitting the party. Read more

Private offices to close in Delhi; only work from home amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday said all private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which fall under the exempted category. Check details

WORLD

From pig to human, the heart transplant in US man offers hope amid organ shortage

A pig's heart has been successfully transplanted into a patient by surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the US. This brings the world a step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. Dig deeper

How this man mines up to $800 a month in crypto using his Tesla

Siraj Raval, who lives in the US, claims to use his Tesla battery to mine cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin and Ether, worth up to $800 every month. Here's how

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is IMF’s new chief economist

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed French-born economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the next chief economist. Gourinchas will succeed Gita Gopinath. Read more

YOU & ME

Haven't filed your ITR yet? Fret not, deadline extended to March 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the date of filing income tax returns (ITRs) to March 15, considering difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID-19. Read more

Do you need to transfer your PF when you change a job? Now no more

The new initiative will bring respite to millions who may have faced issues of discontinuity on the EPF accounts due to account transfer hurdles. Check details

Standard income tax deduction may be hiked by 30-35% in Budget 2022: Reports