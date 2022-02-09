News wrap Feb 9: RBI likely to hike reverse repo rate; Western UP votes tomorrow; Revenue Secy pitches for GST rate rejig and more

The market extended its rally to the second straight day on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee's policy announcement on Thursday. Karnataka High Court's single judge bench hearing the case related to the Hijab ban in school-college campuses has referred the matter to Chief Justice. Meanwhile, CBSE will conduct the second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

No discussion between Kotak, BharatPe's Ashneer Grover over IPO financing dispute, says bank’s legal rep

Kotak Mahindra Bank is not engaged in any discussion with exiled BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover regarding the so-called dispute over IPO financing, a letter from the bank’s legal representative to Grover said. Details here

RBI monetary policy: Reverse repo hike on the cards; growth projection may be lowered

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will announce its policy decision on Thursday. A CNBC-TV18 poll across top economists shows a majority is expecting RBI to hike the reverse repo rate in this policy. Read more

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj pitches for GST rate rejig

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has said several measures are yet to be taken for a better GST policy and the measures are a 'work in progress'. Read more

MARKET

Risk of larger move in market higher this year; bullish on banks, autos: JPMorgan

Sanjay Mookim, Strategist, Head of India-Equity Research, JPMorgan India believes external factors could have an impact on India more than any domestic catalysts. Here's why

From Paytm to Latent View: How Dalal Street is reading new age companies' Q3 results

Newly-listed new age companies have begun 2022 with a mixed bag of earnings so far. Investors have punished several startup stocks in the recent past, from the likes of Paytm, PB Fintech and CarTrade. Here's why

Adani Wilmar shares surge, premium over issue price reaches 38%

Adani Wilmar surged on Wednesday, continuing to rise after finishing the listing day at a premium of 17 percent over the issue price. At the intraday high level, the shares commanded a premium of 38.3 percent over the issue price. Read more

INDIA

Hijab row: Single judge refers case to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice

The single judge of the Karnataka HC hearing the case related to Hijab ban in school-college campuses referred the matter to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi with a view that the CJ may decide on constituting a larger bench to look into the case. Read more

CBSE to conduct term-2 board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said. Read more

Western UP votes tomorrow, 58 seats in the fray

The polling season kicks off tomorrow with 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts in Western Uttar Pradesh going to polls. The BJP had swept Western UP in 2017, winning 53 out of the 58 seats. More details here

WORLD

Crypto crowdfunding: How Ukraine is building its defence to fight Russia

As tensions mount in Ukraine, with more than 100,000 Russian troops positioned near the border, Ukrainians are crowdfunding cryptocurrency to fight back. Details here

Elon Musk's SpaceX helping restore internet in volcano, tsunami-hit Tonga

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials. Read more

Russia likely to recognise, regulate cryptocurrency as form of currency in 2022: Report

Russia may soon become the latest country to recognise cryptocurrency as a form of currency as the government and the country’s central bank have reached an agreement on how to regulate the digital asset, reports said. Read more

YOU & ME

bOn the days of India vs West Indies ODI and T20 matches between February 6 and 20, Paytm will give new users the '4 ka 100 cashback offer,' where they can get assured cashback of Rs 100 by transferring Rs 4 through the Paytm UPI. Here's how to avail

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees may get fitment factor, DA hike

According to reports, the government is likely to announce an increment in the fitment factor for employees, which will in turn increase their salary. Read more

Google Year izn Search 2021: Indians searched most for EVs, hybrid workplaces