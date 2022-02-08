News wrap Feb 8: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit down 27%; Ashneer Grover may sell BharatPe stake; PM Modi slams Cong over dynasty politics and more

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. Meanwhile, a report suggest Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of payments platform BharatPe, is in talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the fintech firm. In the stock market, debutant Adani Wilmar's stock ended the listing day at a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price on NSE. Here are some more top news of the day
Amazon vs Future: Supreme Court rejects Amazon's request to file written submissions after order reserved
The Supreme Court has rejected Amazon's request to file written submissions after the top court has already reserved its orders on Future Retail’s plea seeking permission to proceed with NCLT nod for Reliance Deal. Read more
How Tesla dealt with chip shortage by excluding a component in some cars: Report
Tesla opted to remove one of two electronic control units in the steering wheels of Model 3 and Model Y cars in a matter of weeks and did not disclose the changes to its customers as it felt they were redundant in nature. Read more
Ashneer Grover in talks to sell his 9.5% stake in BharatPe: Report
Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of payments platform BharatPe, is in talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the merchant-focussed fintech firm, a move that could result in his full exit from the company, a report said. Read more
Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings: Net profit down 27% at Rs 830 crore, misses Street estimates
Bharti Airtel has reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. The quarterly net profit was down 26.8 percent on a year-on-year basis. More details here
Adani Wilmar ends listing day at 16% premium over issue price
Adani Wilmar shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street shrugging off weakness in the market amid broad-based losses. The stock ended the listing day at Rs 267.4 apiece on NSE, a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price. Read more
Pfizer shares jump 3.5%, Laurus Labs slips 3%; why pharma stocks traded mixed
The shares of pharmaceutical companies were in focus ahead of quarterly earnings and amid reports that the US FDA is likely to soon begin surprise inspections of drug manufacturing facilities outside the US, including units in India. Read more
Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days; Section 144 imposed
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the state amid ongoing hijab row. Read more
No blot of Emergency had Congress not been there, says PM Modi in RS; Oppn walks out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out a series of events that happened during the Congress regime, saying these incidents would not have had happened, had the party not been there. Read more
Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng region: Bodies of 7 Indian Army personnel found
The bodies of seven Army personnel were found two days since they went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude region of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. Read more
Beijing 2022 Olympics reports 6 new COVID cases among games personnel
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of six new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel. Read more
Ukraine crisis: French President Macron heads to Kyiv after talks with Russia's Putin
Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued with French President Emmanuel Macron expected in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. Read more
Wockhardt gets CDSCO approval to export Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik
Homegrown pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to export up to 10 crore doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik. Read more
How remote work, online schooling is eating into the downtime of students, professionals
Though work from home has significantly reduced overhead costs for several employees and organizations, making it possible to wake up at 8:50 for a 9:00 am login, and not get out of sweatpants for weeks, it has also resulted in an increase in work hours. Read more
You can now buy NFT without crypto
MoonPay has introduced an NFT checkout tool that will allow investors to buy digital art and collectibles online using credit cards and other traditional forms of payment. Here's how
The do’s and don’ts of a good investment portfolio
Whether you’re a seasoned investor or an investor venturing into the markets for the first time, check out few do’s and don’ts to keep in mind while building your investment portfolio