News wrap Feb 8: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit down 27%; Ashneer Grover may sell BharatPe stake; PM Modi slams Cong over dynasty politics and more

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. Meanwhile, a report suggest Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of payments platform BharatPe, is in talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the fintech firm. In the stock market, debutant Adani Wilmar's stock ended the listing day at a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price on NSE. Here are some more top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Amazon vs Future: Supreme Court rejects Amazon's request to file written submissions after order reserved

The Supreme Court has rejected Amazon's request to file written submissions after the top court has already reserved its orders on Future Retail’s plea seeking permission to proceed with NCLT nod for Reliance Deal. Read more

How Tesla dealt with chip shortage by excluding a component in some cars: Report

Tesla opted to remove one of two electronic control units in the steering wheels of Model 3 and Model Y cars in a matter of weeks and did not disclose the changes to its customers as it felt they were redundant in nature. Read more

Ashneer Grover in talks to sell his 9.5% stake in BharatPe: Report

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of payments platform BharatPe, is in talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the merchant-focussed fintech firm, a move that could result in his full exit from the company, a report said. Read more

MARKETS

Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings: Net profit down 27% at Rs 830 crore, misses Street estimates

Bharti Airtel has reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates. The quarterly net profit was down 26.8 percent on a year-on-year basis. More details here

Adani Wilmar ends listing day at 16% premium over issue price

Adani Wilmar shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street shrugging off weakness in the market amid broad-based losses. The stock ended the listing day at Rs 267.4 apiece on NSE, a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price. Read more

Pfizer shares jump 3.5%, Laurus Labs slips 3%; why pharma stocks traded mixed

The shares of pharmaceutical companies were in focus ahead of quarterly earnings and amid reports that the US FDA is likely to soon begin surprise inspections of drug manufacturing facilities outside the US, including units in India. Read more

INDIA

Hijab row: Karnataka schools, colleges shut for 3 days; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the state amid ongoing hijab row. Read more

No blot of Emergency had Congress not been there, says PM Modi in RS; Oppn walks out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out a series of events that happened during the Congress regime, saying these incidents would not have had happened, had the party not been there. Read more

Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng region: Bodies of 7 Indian Army personnel found

The bodies of seven Army personnel were found two days since they went missing after their patrol was struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude region of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. Read more

WORLD

Beijing 2022 Olympics reports 6 new COVID cases among games personnel

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of six new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel. Read more

Ukraine crisis: French President Macron heads to Kyiv after talks with Russia's Putin

Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued with French President Emmanuel Macron expected in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. Read more

Wockhardt gets CDSCO approval to export Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik

Homegrown pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to export up to 10 crore doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik. Read more

YOU & ME

How remote work, online schooling is eating into the downtime of students, professionals

Though work from home has significantly reduced overhead costs for several employees and organizations, making it possible to wake up at 8:50 for a 9:00 am login, and not get out of sweatpants for weeks, it has also resulted in an increase in work hours. Read more

You can now buy NFT without crypto

MoonPay has introduced an NFT checkout tool that will allow investors to buy digital art and collectibles online using credit cards and other traditional forms of payment. Here's how

The do’s and don’ts of a good investment portfolio