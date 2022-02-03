News wrap Feb 3: Titan Q3 net profit more than doubles; Centre likely to offload 5% stake in LIC IPO; market halts Budget rally and more

In the latest on Future Retail and Amazon dispute, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on allowing FRL to proceed with NCLT nod for Reliance Deal. Meanwhile, Titan has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. The Centre is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) initial public offering. Here are some more top news of the day

BMC Budget 2022: Mumbai civic body announces 100% property tax relief for flats up to 500 sq ft

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections.

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order to restrain banks from classifying Future Retail as NPA

The Supreme Court has refused to pass any interim orders restraining banks from classifying Future Retail as a non-performing asset. It has also reserved its order on allowing FRL to proceed with NCLT nod for Reliance Deal.

Budget 2022: FY23 borrowing could be lower on better receipts

The FY23 borrowing for the new financial year could be lower on better receipts. Also, given the trend on the bond yields after the announcement of an elevated borrowing programme for FY23, the government is not looking happy with the spike in yields.

Sensex sheds 770 points as market halts Budget rally

Indian equity benchmarks fell to retreat from two-week highs registered in the previous session, as the bulls halted a winning run that began on the eve of the Union Budget for FY23.

Titan Q3 Earnings: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 987 crore, beats Street estimates

Titan Company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates by a wide margin.

Centre to offload at least 5 percent stake in LIC IPO: Report

The Centre is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) initial public offering. It has received the embedded valuation report for the country's largest insurer and may file the DRHP within a week, according to a report.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election: PM Modi to address virtual rally in Almora on Feb 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally in Uttarakhand on Friday to campaign for the BJP's candidates in 14 assembly segments of Almora.

BCCI announces Ranji Trophy first phase from February 10

The first phase of India's first-class cricket competition, Ranji Trophy, will take place from February 10-March 15, with a "post-IPL" phase from May 30-June 26, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed state units.

NCRB: 4.83 lakh Indians in jail up to 2020-end, less than one-fourth convicts

As many as 4.83 lakh Indian nationals were lodged across the country's jails by end of 2020, of which over 76 percent were undertrials while 23 percent were convicts, according to new government data.

How Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact global commodity markets

A potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia could be a major risk-off event and send ripples across a number of markets, causing equities to fall and commodity prices to rise even higher, said reports.

Facebook loses daily users for first time in 18 years; shares sink 20%

Facebook has lost daily users for the first time since its inception in 2004. The social media platform witnessed a drop of about 5 lakh users on a daily basis in the last quarter of 2021.

Amid 'diplomatic boycott' by West, Winter Olympics 2022 to open in Beijing on Feb 4

The Winter Olympics is back! This time, the sports extravaganza, held in snow and ice, is being hosted by China. This is the first time Beijing is organising the Winter Olympics.

EPFO nomination: How to add nominee to your Provident Fund account

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has not fixed a deadline as of now for its subscribers to file nominations for their EPF accounts. Here's you can add a nominee

Why using VR devices to explore the metaverse is cause for concern

It is common for people to lose their spatial orientation while wearing Virtual Reality (VR) devices. The result? A whole lot of blissfully unaware people clattering into all sorts of objects surrounding them.

