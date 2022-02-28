News wrap Feb 28: India’s Q3 GDP comes at 5.4%; Madhabi Puri Buch becomes first woman to head Sebi; DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights

India's economy expanded by 5.4 percent during the October to December period, according to gross domestic product data released on Monday. Madhabi Puri Buch, a former whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is appointed for a period of three years and will take over from Ajay Tyagi assuming charge on March 1. Aviation regulator DGCA extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country has been extended "till further orders

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India's GDP growth comes at 5.4% in Q3

India's economy expanded by 5.4 percent during the October to December period (Q3FY22), according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released on Monday. Q3FY22 GDP at constant prices is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3FY21. Check details

Russian Central Bank raises rate to 20% to help ruble

Russia’s central bank hiked the benchmark rate to 20 percent from 8.5 percent in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine. Read more

Google Play Pass to offer over 1,000 apps without ads for Rs 99 a month

Google on Monday announced the launch of Play Pass section in Play store to offer over 1,000 apps and games without advertisement and provide access to their premium features on a fixed monthly or annual charge. Check details

MARKET

A look at Madhabi Puri Buch, the first woman to head market regulator Sebi

Madhabi Puri Buch, a former whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), became the first woman to head the market regulator as chairperson and the first person from the private sector to head one of the most important institutions in the financial market. Dig deeper

Market guru Mark Mobius roped in by Investcorp for India advisory board

The appointment of emerging markets veteran Mark Mobius adds a unique blend of investment expertise and markets knowledge to Investcorp’s India advisory board, Investcorp said on Friday. Read more

BlueStone Jewellery to raise over Rs 1500 crore via IPO

The Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone Jewellery has appointed ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies and JM Financial as investment bankers for the IPO and is looking for a Rs 12,000-15,000 crore valuation. Check details

INDIA

DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till further orders

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country has been extended "till further orders", aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday. On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. Read more

RT-PCR test report, COVID vaccination certificate not required for Indians arriving from Ukraine

The Health Ministry said on Monday the International Travel Guidelines have been revised and some exemptions allowed on humanitarian grounds for those arriving from Ukraine. Read more

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border. Read more

WORLD

Ukraine receives crypto donations amid ongoing war with Russia

The Ukrainian government has received over $10.2 million in cryptocurrency, reported research from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, as crowdfunding operations help support its defense against the Russian war machine. Read more

A look at the impact of US, EU sanctions on Russian banks

In response to Russia invading Ukraine, the US and the European Union (EU) have imposed a slew of economic sanctions on Russia with a view to cripple its economy, banking institutions and its access to technology. The move is expected to take a toll on Russia’s trade and stifle growth. Dig deeper

British PM Boris Johnson offers UK visas to Ukrainian relatives

As part of a new GBP 40 million humanitarian package for the supply of basic necessities and medical supplies such as medicines, syringes, dressings and wound care pack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that any person settled in the UK will be able to bring their Ukrainian immediate family members to join them. Read more

YOU & I

LIC IPO: Last day to link PAN, Aadhaar with your policy today; here's how to do it

Today is the last day to link your PAN card and Aadhaar with your Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy to become eligible for subscribing to LIC IPO. LIC is all set to kick off its big-ticket initial public offering (IPO) in March. Check details

