News Wrap Feb 25: Ukraine crisis throws global central banks' rate-hike plans off track; CBI says NSE Himalayan yogi is Anand Subramanian; Delhi lifts COVID-19 curbs

The Russian-Ukraine war has made it harder for global central bankers to take a call on policy rates. CBI investigations have revealed that Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was the person who created the email id rigyajursama@outlook.com. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Ukraine crisis throws global central banks' rate-hike plans off track

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has made it harder for central bankers to take a call on policy rates even as some of them had started turning hawkish after seeing some green shoots in economies with the COVID-19 situation cooling down. Check details

India explores setting up rupee trade accounts with Russia to soften sanctions blow

India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia as officials are concerned that vital supplies of fertiliser from Russia could be disrupted as sanctions intensify, threatening India's vast farm sector. Read more

Five essential commodities that will be hit by war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is threatening further disruption to already stretched supply chains as many European countries are heavily dependent on Russian energy, particularly gas through several vital pipelines, and this may have colored their approach to the crisis. Check details

MARKET

CBI says NSE Himalayan yogi none other than Anand Subramanian

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the second agency that has said Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was in fact the Himalayan yogi former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was sharing sensitive market details with. E&Y had also confirmed the same. Read more

Jefferies reiterates 'buy' on Indus Towers, cuts target price

Jefferies on Friday reiterated its 'buy' rating on Indus Towers but lowered its target price by 8.5 percent. The brokerage brought down the target price to Rs 295 from Rs 320, and said it finds the risk-reward in the stock attractive after a steep correction. Check details

Don’t expect crude to stay above $100 for long: Bank Julius Baer

Fears surrounding crude oil shortage resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spiked up the price above $100 per barrel. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, said that he would be surprised if the price stays above $100 for too long. Read more

INDIA

Delhi lifts COVID-19 curbs, schools to resume from April 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Check details

Air India to operate two flights from Bucharest to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

As the Ukraine airspace is closed for commercial aviation traffic, Air India will operate two special flights to Bucharest, the capital city of Romania, to evacuate Indians from Ukraine. Read more

Delhi to soon get eco-park for safe handling and disposal of e-waste

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of an e-waste eco-park, which will be responsible for the recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of electronic waste in the Union Territory. Check details

WORLD

US imposes sanctions on Russian banks; no consensus on cutting off access to SWIFT payment system

Reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States has frozen assets of 4 of Russia's largest banks and their access to the dollar. Restrictions on 13 Russian enterprises, sanctions on Russia's elite and restrictions on access to semiconductors and telecom equipment. Check details

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv reaches out to South Korea for cyber support

As websites of Ukraine’s governmental institutions suffer from Russian attacks, a top Ukraine official in South Korea said on Friday that his country wants to request Seoul's assistance in boosting its cybersecurity capability to defend against Russian attacks. Read more

UEFA moves Champions League finals to Paris amid Russia-Ukraine war