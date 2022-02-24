News wrap Feb 24: Russia conducts 'military operation' in Ukraine; Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014; Bitcoin plunges below $35,000

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in the Donbass region of Ukraine and also warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.' Oil prices breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russian troops moving into Ukraine sparked concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies. Bitcoin prices too plunged nearly 9 percent to around one-month lows at under $35,000.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Oil prices breach $100 mark for first time since 2014

Oil breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday as Russia moved troops into Ukraine, sparking concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies. Experts say the prices are likely to remain volatile and elevated due to the growing uncertainty. Read more

US Fed will have to balance out overtightening risk: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan spoke to CNBC on global economic recovery amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. He also shared his views on the Fed's policy stance, emphasizing the need to balance out the risk of overtightening rates. Find out more

India settles retrospective tax dispute with Cairn; pays Rs 7,900 crore refund

The Indian government has paid Cairn Energy Plc Rs 7,900 crore to refund taxes it had collected to enforce a retrospective tax demand, ending a seven-year-old dispute that had tarred the country's image as an investment destination. Check details

MARKET

Sensex crash: Keep cash in hand should market correct 5-10%, says Envision Capital’s Nilesh Shah

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital, said that it would be good to keep some cash in hand in case the market corrects further due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Read more

Bitcoin plunges below $35,000 amid rising geopolitical tension

The world biggest cryptocurrency plunged nearly 9 percent as explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Capital city of Kyiv. The price of bitcoin has slipped to around its one-month lows at under $35,000. Read more

No change in LIC IPO plan, don’t see Russia-Ukraine crisis impact yet: Sources

Government sources tell CNBC-TV18 there is no change in plans for LIC for now because of geopolitical tensions. They said they don’t see an impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the LIC IPO plan for now but are closely monitoring geopolitical developments as well as the market situation. Check details

INDIA

Opposition slams govt for failure in evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine

As Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine, Opposition leaders, mostly from the Congress, on Thursday attacked the government for not making arrangements in time to bring 20,000 Indians in Ukraine back and accused it of "turning away its face" on its nationals in this difficult time. Read more

Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory; advises students, citizens to stay safe and calm

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued three advisories as Russian troops marched into Ukraine and movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law. Check details

Government likely to give nod to restart regular international flights from March 15

After remaining suspended for almost two years, India may resume regular international flights around March 15-20, which were shut after the pandemic broke out, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. Find out more

WORLD

Russia conducts 'military operation' in Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv, Mariupol, other cities

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in the Donbass region of Ukraine, a media report said. Putin has also warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.' Read more

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank as Russia invades Ukraine

The North-Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank. Check details

UEFA emergency meeting tomorrow on moving Champions League final out of Russia

European football regulator UEFA has called an emergency meeting of its top decision-making body to discuss moving the Champion League final out of Russia after Moscow attacked Ukraine on Thursday. Read more

YOU & I

