News Wrap Feb 10: RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged; UP voter turnout at 60%; US inflation at 40-year high and more

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged; Guv Das says inflation expected to peak in Q4

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its February policy meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Read more

Centre selects 20 vehicle makers under auto PLI scheme

After considering 28 applications for incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the Center has selected 20 companies across, passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and new non-automotive companies. Read more

US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high

US inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America's consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy. Read more

How rate-sensitive stocks fared after RBI status quo

The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Realty moved higher after central bank announcements, though the Nifty Auto failed to escape negative territory. Read more

Will Rakesh Jhunjhunwala be third time lucky in DB Realty?

DB Realty shares are on fire, and partly stoking that is the news of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his better half buying 2 crore warrants in the company. Read more

Zomato Q3 results: Firm posts net loss of Rs 63.2 crore, revenue up 82.5% to Rs 1,112 crore

Online food delivery platform Zomato reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore. Read more

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 60% voter turnout in Phase 1 polling

The first of the seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a voter turnout of 60.17 percent people 58 assembly seats. This is marginally lower than the 63.5 percent in 2017. Read more

Supreme Court gives Vijay Mallya last chance to appear; next hearing on Feb 24

The Supreme Court has granted one "last opportunity" to embattled businessman Vijay Mallya to appear before the apex court and observed that he is running from the clutches of the law. Read more

Manipur assembly polls rescheduled; voting now on Feb 28, Mar 5

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5. Read more

New York couple arrested in $4.5-billion Bitfinex crypto heist

A couple from New York was arrested and charged with conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in Bitcoins stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. Read more

Explainer: Key parts of Ukraine's peace deal

Top officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are meeting in Berlin to discuss ways of implementing the deal that was signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015. Read more

Peloton crisis: What's behind the fitness giant's spiralling troubles?

US-based fitness company Peloton Interactive, which recorded a meteoric rise in its sales and subscribers during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, is going through a rough patch. Details here

