News Wrap Dec 23: Card tokenisation deadline extended; 2 pills for home COVID treatment get US nod; IMF on Asia inflation and more

Even as new COVID-19 cases have slowed in South Africa, a top health official in the country on Thursday said the Omicron wave may not be the last one. Meanwhile, US health regulators have authorized two pills for home COVID-19 treatment at home. There was a suspected IED explosion in the Ludhiana district court complex this afternoon that killed one and injured three others. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hinted that inflation in Asia may spike soon following rising shipping costs. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Budget 2022: What India Inc seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The countdown to Budget 2022 has begun and the government faces an uphill task on fuelling economic growth amidst resurfacing of COVID concerns. Check what India Inc's expectations are from the finance minister. Read more

Asia's inflation may be fuelled by rising shipping costs: IMF

While Asia's inflation has remained lower than global peers, rising shipping costs may change that soon, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its blog. Dig deeper

RBI extends card tokenisation deadline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today extended the deadline for card tokenisation till June 30, 2022. Read more

MARKET

Developed markets to outperform EMs; expect decent returns from India: Standard Chartered Wealth

Steve Brice, Chief Investment Officer, Standard Chartered Wealth Management, believes that the developed markets (DMs) will outperform the emerging markets (EMs). He believes this is a seasonally strong period for equities, even if the current inflation number is higher than what investors would like. Read more

MedPlus Health Services makes a strong debut, shares list at 31% premium over issue price

MedPlus Health Services made a strong debut in the secondary market on Thursday. The strong listing of MedPlus Health Services shares was in line with the trend seen in the grey market prior to the Dalal Street debut. Read more

'You Bounce Back': Nithin Kamath on why retail investors shouldn't worry about lean patch

Nithin Kamath, head of Zerodha said his company serves 10-12 million orders daily on average. Mostly first-timers, many of these investors, executing trades from their mobile phones, are now buying even as risks are building up, he said. Read more

INDIA

Ludhiana court blast: 1 killed, 3 injured in explosion

One person was dead, and three were injured in a suspected IED explosion in the Ludhiana district court complex on Thursday. The explosion took place at 12.22 pm in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, police said. Read more

Over 7000 applications for Indian citizenship are from Pakistan: Minister in Parliament

Applications from Pakistani nationals account for nearly 70 percent of the 10,635 pending applications for Indian citizenship received in the last five years. Read more

Harish Rawat flashes troubles within Congress, says 'just have fun'

Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat said "just have fun" as he flashed more troubling signals for his party ahead of the state assembly election scheduled early next year. Read more

WORLD

After Pfizer’s Paxlovid, Merck COVID-19 pill gets USFDA authorisation

US health regulators have authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of Omicron infections. Read more

At 97.3%, H-1B visa approval rate highest in a decade: Report

The US H-1B visa for skilled workers has seen the highest approval rates in a decade of -- 97.3 percent -- showed information from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Read more

Omicron wave may not be last COVID-19 wave: South Africa’s top health official

Even as the number of new COVID-19 cases has gradually started to fall in South Africa, a key health official told CNBC-TV18 that the Omicron wave may not be the last one. Read more

YOU & ME

'Why does my Ola driver cancel my ride?' CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a solution

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that going forward Ola drivers will be able to see the drop location as well as the mode of payment before accepting a ride. That should sort out the cancellation issue. Read more

Looking for Christmas presents for your loved ones? Check out key financial gifts

While people prefer giving chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, cards, X-mas tree, this year you can opt for thoughtful 'gifts' that can make a lasting impact and help in contributing towards the financial growth of dear ones. Check out key financial gifts

EPF account holders must add nominee by December 31