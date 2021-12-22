News Wrap Dec 22: I-T dept raids Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus; Zee-Sony merger approved; RBI Guv bats for continued policy support and more

The Income Tax department raided Chinese mobile manufacturers Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus on Wednesday. Sony's India unit has finalised a deal with Zee Entertainment to merge their television channels and film assets. According to MPC minutes released by the Reserve Bank of India, governor Shaktikanta Das has pitched for continued policy support to nurture the revival of the economy. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has told governments in Europe to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Zee-Sony merger: Agreement goes through, Punit Goenka to lead merged entity

The board of directors of entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has approved the binding agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN). More details here

RBI Guv bats for continued policy support to nurture economic revival

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pitched for continued policy support to nurture revival in sectors especially those which are exposed to the evolving headwinds in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID, showed MPC minutes released by the central bank. Read more

Decoding RBI's variable reverse repo gambit and its impact on rates

Amid a hawkish stance adopted by global central banks, RBI's 3-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction is aimed at bringing one-day call rate closer to the repo rate. Here's how the move will impact bond yields and markets

MARKET

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares end listing day near issue price

Metro Brands' shares gained some strength after a weak debut in the secondary market on Wednesday. The footwear retail chain's stock finished the listing day near the issue price of Rs 500, having begun the journey on BSE and NSE at a discount of close to 13 percent. Read more

Hindustan Unilever shares gain as brokerages set higher target

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares gained nearly 2 percent in intra-day trade as several brokerages including Nomura and Macquarie raised their long-term target price on the FMCG stock between 30 and 45 percent. More details here

The sudden craze for Nifty Bees, and why ETFs are popular

Exchange-traded fund Nifty Bees, which tracks the 50-share Nifty index saw a record turnover of Rs 281 crore on December 21. This compared to an average daily volume of a little less than Rs 30 crore between January 1 and December 20. Read more

INDIA

I-T raids at Chinese mobile phone manufacturers Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus in India

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations or what is popularly known as raids at Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus offices in various cities, sources told CNBC-TV18. Read more

Omicron scare: No Christmas, New Year gathering in Delhi

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. Read more

Hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy bronze

Olympic bronze medallist India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-fourth place play-off match to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament. Read more

WORLD

US withdraws Donald Trump’s proposed H-1B visa rules

The US government has withdrawn a rule that would have changed the way H-1B visas are granted, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said. Read more

'Another storm coming', WHO warns of COVID-19 variant Omicron surge in Europe

The World Health Organization's top official in Europe has urged governments to prepare for a significant surge in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the Omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries. Read more

This ‘crypto mom’ quit her job and now makes up to $80K monthly from DeFi, NFT projects

When Brenda Gentry started earning substantial returns from her crypto investments, it was an easy decision for her -- to go all in on crypto. Dig deeper

YOU & ME

It could take 12 hours of walking to burn off your Christmas dinner

The British Dietetic Association estimates that on Christmas day alone people might consume around 6,000 calories with Christmas dinner responsible for most of these. Read more

Planning to use Buy Now, Pay Later cards? Know these pros and cons

Many fintech companies are collaborating with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer buy now pay later cards. These BNPL cards work like prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) with a credit line tacked on at the end and help customers in making purchases without paying from the pocket upfront. Read more

Securing card data: New RBI rules for online payments from January 1