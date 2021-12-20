News Wrap Dec 20: Cryptocurrency bill deferred; sharp sell-off on D-Street; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by ED and more

The cryptocurrency bill will not be tabled in this winter session of Parliament, government sources said on Monday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six hours in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. Meanwhile, there was a bloodbath on D-street today with Sensex ending 1,189.7 points lower the broader Nifty50 benchmark settling at 16,613.7, down 371.6 points amid Omicron concerns. The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar cards. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Cryptocurrency bill won’t be introduced in winter session, say sources

The cryptocurrency bill will not be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, government sources have indicated as the Centre is still collecting feedback on global regulations for the cryptocurrency sector. Read more

With western central banks turning hawkish, is RBI behind the curve?

If the RBI’s dovishness was more than expected, the Fed’s hawkishness was shades above market expectation. Even more unexpected was the Bank of England’s rate hike to 0.25 percent from 0.1 percent. Read more

Axis Bank likely to bag Citi's India retail business

Axis Bank has emerged as the top contender to acquire Citibank India’s retail assets, three people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The deal could be an all-cash transaction, with a valuation of around $2 billion including incentives, they said. Read more

MARKETS

Big market fall: Experts on what's leading to sharp sell-off on D-Street

A rise in omicron cases and rate hike fears spooked investors. The frontline indices slipped over 2 percent while the broader markets saw bigger cuts. Here's what experts make of the steep fall

Explained: Sebi ban on futures trading in 7 Agri commodities and its impact

Capital and commodities market regulator Sebi today added soybean and crude palm oil to the list of Agri commodities in which futures trading has been banned, taking the total number of banned agri commodities to seven. Here are the reasons and implications

Why FIIs are selling and what can reverse this trend

Sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors is hurting investor sentiment on Dalal Street. In December so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 13,470 crore ($1.8 billion), according to provisional exchange data. Dig deeper

INDIA

Electoral reforms bill that links Aadhaar to Voter ID cleared by Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar cards. The bill was introduced in the House by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju amid strong opposition from Congress leaders. Read more

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by ED in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers case. Being questioned under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the actor had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

All COVID positive cases to be sent for genome sequencing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid Omicron threat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all new positive cases of coronavirus being reported in the city will be sent for genome sequencing even as he appealed to the Centre to allow booster doses for health workers and others. Read more

WORLD

China's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate for first time since April 2020

China has cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months, matching market expectations, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy. Read more

No evidence Omicron has lower severity than Delta variant: UK study

There is "no evidence" that Omicron has a lower severity than the Delta strain, according to a study in the UK which also found that the new variant of coronavirus largely evades immunity from past infection or two vaccine doses. Check details

Omicron is 'just raging around the world', says Dr Anthony Fauci

The COVID-19 omicron variant is just raging around the world, the White House's top medical adviser said, and President Joe Biden is planning to give a stark warning of what the winter will look for unvaccinated Americans. Read more

YOU & ME

How to plan your tax saving investments for 2022?

Among New Year resolutions, financial pledges related to investments and tax planning of all sorts are generally high on most individuals' promise lists. Here are several tax saving options

Here's how to manage risk amid market volatility

A key aspect of risk management is to stick to the asset allocation plan based on an individual’s financial circumstances without bothering much about market volatility. Check how to manage it

Buy Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 60,455; how to grab deal on Flipkart Big Saving Days