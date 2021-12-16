News wrap Dec 16: Cabinet nod to raise marriage age of women; Gita Gopinath on crypto; Fed rate hike impact on Indian markets and more

The government has decided to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. US Federal Reserve has signalled three rate hikes in 2022. International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath is of the view Fed action is unlikely to disrupt financial markets. She also believes that Budget 2022 should remain accommodative. Meanwhile, an expert says the market is expected to consolidate for the next two quarters. Here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Budget should remain accommodative; under-implementation must be prevented: Gita Gopinath

International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath said while consumption and investment are recovering, it is a gradual process. "So our view is that for the near term, fiscal policy should stay accommodative," she said. Read more

2021 has been an amazing story of recovery for India, says Warburg Pincus’ Vishal Mahadevia

Vishal Mahadevia, India- Head of Warburg Pincus spoke to CNBC-TV18 on how has this year been so far in terms of recovery, unlocking, and the new uncertainties of COVID and how do they assess the situation. Here’s what he said

Gita Gopinath on crypto regulation: Outright ban difficult; global rules needed

Cryptocurrency is not a global threat as of now and an outright ban on the asset class would be difficult to execute, Gopinath told CNBC-TV18. Here’s what she suggested

MARKETS

Indiabulls Housing founder Sameer Gehlaut sells 12% stake via block deal

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fell after the company's founder Sameer Gehlaut, sold a stake of nearly 12 percent through a block deal. He offloaded the stake at the price of Rs 262 per share. Read more

Stock market likely to consolidate for next 2 quarters: Vinit Sambre

As Sensex declined nearly 4 percent in the past month after crossing a lifetime high of 61,700 in October 2021, Vinit Sambre of DSP Investment is of the view the market is expected to consolidate for the next two quarters after the steep run. Read more

How US Fed rate hikes could impact Indian markets

For Indian companies, the three rate hikes and fund reduction signalled by the Fed in 2022 are likely to impact the availability and cost of overseas finance. Foreign portfolio flows into the Indian equity and bond markets could slow. Dig deeper

INDIA

Cabinet clears proposal to raise minimum age for marriage of women from 18 to 21

The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age for marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years, sources told CNBC-TV18. Details here

National-level shooter Konica Layak dies by suicide in Howrah: Reports

National-level shooter Konica Layak died by suicide in West Bengal's Howrah, according to reports. Read more

When Akasa, Jet begin flying next year, airfares may go down in India

Airfares are likely to be impacted after airlines like Akasa and Jet Airways 2.0 introduce fleet early next year, but the aviation market will only be disrupted after two to three years when these airlines scale up their operations, experts said. Read more

WORLD

Afghanistan's health care system on the brink of collapse

In an Afghanistan hospital, the diesel fuel needed to produce oxygen for coronavirus patients has run out. So have supplies of dozens of essential drugs. The staff, unpaid for months, still shows up for work, but they are struggling to make ends meet at home. Dig deeper

Apple delays return to office indefinitely

Apple Inc is delaying its return to office plans indefinitely, a report said, adding the company said it has temporarily closed three stores in the U.S. and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees. Read more

NASA's spacecraft Parker Solar Probe 'touched' the sun

For the first time in history, a spacecraft has 'touched' the sun. NASA's Parker Solar Probe flew through the sun's unexplored upper atmosphere, known as the corona. Read more

YOU & I

Zoomcar Host launched; here are 3 simple steps to start earning with your car in just 24 hours

Indian car owners will be able to list their private vehicles on the car-sharing platform and earn money on a weekly basis as Zoomcar races to expand operations. Here’s how

Experts discuss strategies to invest in mutual funds in 2022

2021 has been a good year for mutual fund investors. So what should investors expect from 2022 and what strategies will benefit them? Check what experts say

JioMart taps WhatsApp to deliver groceries, vegetables