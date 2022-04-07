News Wrap April 7: Super app Tata Neu launched; CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings; Pakistan hikes interest rate by 2.5%

In the latest development today, Tata Sons launched its super app, Tata Neu, which will offer a whole host of services on a single platform. Meanwhile, CBI made the first arrests in the Birbhum killings and nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai. In global news, Pakistan’s central bank raised interest rates by 2.5 percent, following an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

'It is Neu day today,' says N Chandrasekaran, following launch of Tata super app

Tata Sons on Thursday launched the Tata Neu super app. The app offers a whole host of services on a single platform and will be competing with the likes of Jio, Paytm, and Amazon. Read more

Credit card issuances up, but Indians' February spends at seven month low

While banks have managed to push more credit cards to Indians, February credit card average spends were the lowest in seven months. Spends have been on a decline for the past four months or post Diwali. Read more

RBI MPC meet | ‘Accommodative’ stance wording may be reworked, CPI inflation likely to be projected over 6%: Report

Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain an accommodative stance but there may be a change in the wording of the stance. According to a Reuters poll, RBI will likely delay its first interest rate hike by at least four months to August at the earliest. Read more

MARKET

Walmart's Flipkart raises IPO valuation target to $60-70 billion, eyes 2023 listing: sources

Walmart's Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and now plans a US listing in 2023 instead of this year. Read more

HDFC twins continue to slide for 3rd straight day, give up most of merger announcement gain

HDFC and HFC Bank shares -- commonly referred to as the HDFC twins -- continued to decline for a third straight day on Thursday, giving up a majority of their biggest intraday gain in 13 years on Monday. Read more

Uma Exports makes strong debut on BSE, NSE; shares list at 18% premium over issue price

Uma Exports shares debuted on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium over their issue price. The stock of Uma Exports debuted on BSE at Rs 80, a premium of 17.6 percent over its issue price of Rs 68. On NSE, Uma shares began their journey at Rs 76, a premium of 11.8 percent. Read more

INDIA

Birbhum killings: CBI makes first arrests; nabs four suspects from Mumbai

CBI on Thursday nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings, an officer of the agency said. These were the first arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings in Bogtui village as per the Calcutta High Court's order. Read more

Delhi Customs seizes cocaine worth nearly Rs 90 cr at IGI Airport

The Delhi Airport Customs on Wednesday arrested a man from Liberia at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with 5.85 kg of cocaine. This is the biggest seizure at any airport in India. Read more

Sonia, Opposition leaders meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after conclusion of budget session

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla and other Opposition leaders after the Parliament's Budget session was adjourned sine die. Read more

WORLD

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warns of recession, says ‘in a bear market, he who loses least, wins’

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman joins a number of Wall Street titans and investment banks that have raised concerns over the Fed’s withdrawal of support from the US economy and aggressive plan to hike interest rates to curb inflation, saying it could slow down growth and lead to recession. Read more

Pakistan hikes rate by massive 2.5% in emergency bid to arrest rupee freefall

Pakistan’s central bank--the State Bank of Pakistan--raised interest rates by 250 basis points, or 2.5 percent, following an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, as escalating political chaos threatens to spill over into a full-blown economic crisis, reported Bloomberg. Check details

Wife of UK's Finance Minister Sunak is non-domiciled for tax purposes