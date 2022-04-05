News Wrap April 5: Elon Musk joins Twitter board; Govt ready to launch LIC IPO by early May; 95% IT employers in India keen to hire in Q1FY23

In top developments today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed on the Twitter board with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting. Meanwhile, according to sources, the government is ready to launch the LIC IPO by early May. In other news, over 16 sectors are showing hiring intent, with IT, educational services and e-commerce leading the pack. Both tier 1 and tier 2 cities are showing a growth in hiring intent in the first quarter (April-June) of FY23.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Elon Musk appointed on Twitter's board

A day after Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent passive stake in Twitter worth close to $3 billion, the microblogging platform's CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk will be joining its board of directors.

Jio-BP and TVS Motor Company join hands to set up EV charging infra across country

Jio-BP and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday joined hands to establish public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers across the country.

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India Billionaires List 2022, Adani takes 2nd spot

In the overall rich list of the world's billionaires, as per an annual ranking published on Tuesday by business magazine Forbes, Mukesh Ambani is ranked 10th, while Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, is at 11th position with a net worth of $90 billion.

MARKET

Govt ready to launch LIC IPO; IPO likely by early May

The government is ready to launch the LIC IPO, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The sources said the initial public offering (IPO) of the insurance behemoth is likely by early May.

IndiaMART shares jump with huge volume; JM Financial retains 'buy' rating

IndiaMART InterMESH shares surged with high volume after JM Financial retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,100. The stock finished the day with a gain of 5.1 percent at Rs 5,074.3 apiece on BSE, after rising to as high as Rs 5,138.7 during the session.

Banking stocks back in focus on HDFC twin boost; what experts make of the space now

Banking stocks are back in the spotlight on Dalal Street boosted by the news of a mega-merger between Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and HDFC Bank. Here's how experts are reading the space.

INDIA

Over 54% employers across 21 sectors in India keen to hire this quarter; IT leads: Report

Hiring intent in the current quarter (April-June 2022) seems to be on a high growth trajectory. The IT sector, with 95 percent employers keen to hire, is leading the pack, with educational services following closely with 85 percent employers open to hiring, according to a recent report.

Petrol prices up only 5% as against 50% in developed nations: Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, petrol prices in India have gone up by merely 5 percent as against over 50 percent in some of the developed countries.

Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, of which four are from Pakistan, alleging that they were spreading fake news that could impact national security, foreign relations and public order.

WORLD

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Rajapaksa's grip on power weakens; FM resigns within 24 hrs of appointment

Sri Lanka's ruling coalition headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday faced more trouble after the newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned even as dissident lawmakers, led by former President Maithripala Sirisena, were planning to quit the government against the backdrop of nationwide protests over the country's economic crisis.

Pak Army says no evidence suggesting US involvement in regime change: Report

Pakistan's Army has contradicted Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks accusing America of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government, saying there was no evidence of interference in the country's internal matters, according to a media report.

Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic cases

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new cases surge to more than 13,000, with no end to the lockdown yet in sight.

YOU & I

HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: All you need to know about the impact on customers

India's largest mortgage lender HDFC announced that its board has approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank. Here are the answers to the most common queries from customers after the mega merger announcement.

How to check if your PAN has been misused to take unauthorised loans

Several people, including celebrities, have reported misuse of their PAN card to get personal loans through fintech apps. Here's how to check if your PAN card has been misused to take a loan.

This bank makes verification mandatory for high-value cheques