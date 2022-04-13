News Wrap April 13: Infosys Q4 revenue up 1.3% QoQ; Govt to slash LIC IPO valuation to woo investors; Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak pay ‘partygate’ fine

In the top developments today, Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, reported a 1.3 percent growth in revenue at Rs 32,276 crore as against Rs 31,867 in Q3FY22. Meanwhile, the government is scaling down the valuation it is seeking from the LIC IPO to Rs 11 lakh crore, down from Rs 16 lakh crore, amid a grim global market scenario. In a global news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak offered their apologies and paid the fine imposed on them by the Scotland Yard for breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules, known as the 'partygate scandal'.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Infosys tops up bitter earnings with better guidance

Bengaluru-based Infosys' earnings for the last three months were worse than what the Street had estimated. The software exporter's revenue growth guidance of 13-15 percent for FY23, however, came in ahead of estimates. Read more

Amitabh Kant says OEMs should voluntarily recall batches involved in recent EV fire incidents

Amid growing concerns over safety issues around electric vehicles (EVs) owing to multiple fire incidents recently, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should voluntarily recall the batches that have been involved in the recent accidents. Check details

Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,911 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till 2025-26

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for four years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore. Read more

MARKET

LIC IPO: Govt to slash public offer valuation to woo investors, says report

In a bid to woo investors amid a grim global market outlook, the Centre has decided to cut the public offer valuation it is seeking for state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by about 30 percent, a media report said. Read more

Mark Mobius is bullish on these three sectors in India

Mark Mobius, Founder, Mobius Capital Partners, on Wednesday said that he is bullish on consumer goods, cement and IT services companies but uncertainty remains on real estate. He warned against trying "to play the game of going in and out" of the market. Read more

English Oven owner Mrs Bectors tanks 9% post large deals

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which sells its products under its flagship brand 'Cremica' and 'English Oven' in India, tanked as much as 9 percent on Wednesday following reported block deals on bourses. However, the names of the buyers are not ascertained immediately. Read more

INDIA

Five times Foreign Minister Jaishankar stole the show with his witty remarks

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks on India’s stance with regard to the Russia-Ukraine conflict grabbed headlines, going viral on the internet. In the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Jaishankar replied to a question by a journalist in his trademark witty style. Check details

Ranbir-Alia pre-wedding festivities begin from today

The most awaited b-town wedding is here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in presence of their close friends and families. The pre-wedding festivities began on April 13 at the groom's Bandra home, Vastu. Read more

Enforcement Directorate attaches Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's properties under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties belonging to jailed Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on Wednesday. Read more

WORLD

US expects to continue 'healthy' military ties with Pakistan; Pentagon not to interfere in domestic politics

The US has a "healthy military-to-military relationship" with Pakistani armed forces and it expects to continue the ties, Pentagon has said, days after Shehbaz Sharif became the new prime minister of Pakistan. Read more

Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak offer apology, pay ‘partygate’ fine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak offered their apologies and paid the fine imposed on them by the Scotland Yard for breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules, known as the 'partygate scandal'. Check details

New York Police Department names a 62 year old as 'person of interest' in Brooklyn shooting case