  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul

Updated : July 15, 2020 10:48 AM IST

Other international media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Agence France-Presse also have their Asia headquarters in Hong Kong.
Reuters moved its Asia headquarters to Singapore in 1997, the year Britain handed Hong Kong back to China.
New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement