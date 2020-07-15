Business New York Times to move part of Hong Kong office to Seoul Updated : July 15, 2020 10:48 AM IST Other international media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Agence France-Presse also have their Asia headquarters in Hong Kong. Reuters moved its Asia headquarters to Singapore in 1997, the year Britain handed Hong Kong back to China. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply