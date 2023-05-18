New scheme for distributed renewable energy livelihood applications to be out soon: RK Singh

The Centre will soon come up with a scheme that will enable people to have easy access to livelihood applications of distributed renewable energy (DRE) technology such as those using solar and wind energy, Union Power Minister RK Singh said on Thursday.

"Our government is coming out with a new scheme for distributed applications of renewable energy (RE). There is already a lot of work happening on the ground and our scheme could benefit lakhs of families across the country," he said.

While speaking at the 'National Summit on Powering Sustainable Livelihoods', Singh said, "We will, however, need large scale-manufacturing and standardising of distributed applications of RE to lower prices and expand the sector. We have seen the potential of grid-scale solar power; India will scale up distributed applications of renewable energy for livelihoods. Just like we have a large programme on rooftop solar and solar irrigation, we will create a large programme for DRE livelihoods."