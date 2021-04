OnePlus 9R, the new phone from the OnePlus 9 series, will be available for purchase in India. The phone will be on sale on Amazon starting today. The phone can also be purchased through OnePlus offline stores, partner outlets, and the OnePlus website.

Pegged as the most affordable phone of the OnePlus 9 series, the new OnePlus 9R will be available with Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The other variant has been priced at Rs 43,999, which comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Both variants use UFS 3.1 two-lane storage.

The Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor backed by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 9R will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC chipset. In terms of its OS, the 9R will be running the Android 11 Oxygen. Just like the more expensive OnePlus 9, the 9R comes with a 6.55 inch Full HD Amoled screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery unit and a 65W charge support that also supports warp charge.

The phone comes with a quad-camera set up in the rear that consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.7 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 5MP macro and a 2 MP depth module.

OnePlus 9R will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.