India has detected a new double mutant variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra among 771 variants of concern found in genomic sequencing of around 11,000 samples from 18 states.

One year ago on this very day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. One year on, the virus is still a threat even as vaccinations pick up across the country. India's top medical body, the ICMR, wants the central government to ban social, religious and political gatherings as India battles a second wave. The home ministry has written to the states asking state governments to impose local restrictions on public gatherings.

Data over the last 24 hours shows the addition of over 47,000 daily cases with active cases rising by over 23,000. Recoveries, however, have remained higher than active cases at close to 24,000. 275 people have died in the last 24 hours, which is the highest death toll in a single day so far in 2021.

According to the health ministry, the five states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat account for over 77 percent of the new cases, with Maharashtra reporting the highest daily new cases at over 28,000, followed by Punjab with 2,254 cases.

ICMR's Doctor Samiran Panda and Shekhar C. Mande, Director General of CSIR discussed the detection of the new double mutant variant and what it means for India's battle against COVID.