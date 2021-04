New coronavirus curbs to impact malls badly, says Bengaluru's Garuda Mall CEO Nandeesh MR

The Karnataka government has revised COVID-19 guidelines for gyms, cinema halls as well as restrictions on public gatherings. Nandeesh MR, CEO, of Garuda Mall in Bengaluru, discussed the impact of these restrictions.

“Government has not come forward with any benefits to the malls, they have not reduced any interest, they are not giving any loan postponement, they are imposing the property tax, it is badly affecting the mall people.”

Nandeesh added, “Whatever new restrictions have been imposed, it will impact the footfall of the mall. Immediately business will go down.”

Most of the shop owners did not pay rent for the last year as there was no business for them, he said.

“The government should come forward to support the malls, should waive off the interest.”