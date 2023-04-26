New CCI chairperson to be appointed soon

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is set to finalise a new chairperson soon. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the chairperson appointment committee led by justice Sanjiv Khanna has conducted the interviews of 30 candidates and its report has been sent to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for further approval.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is actively considering the names that have been recommended and a decision could be taken very soon. The new chairperson will be appointed by the appointments committee of cabinet.
According to reports Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, IFSA Head Injeti Srinivas, former Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar are among the senior bureaucrats who have been considered for the role.
CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that Pankaj Kumar could be among the frontrunners. Ajay Kumar and Srinivas have told us that they have not applied for the CCI chairperson's position. Former Gujarat Chief Secretary and the recently retired bureaucrat, Pankaj Kumar, did not respond to CNBC-TV18's query.
The new CCI chairperson is likely to have a tenure of up to four years. The MCA officials declined to comment on the appointment of CCI chairperson and to CNBC-TV18’s queries.
