Neuphony, JIIT Noida partner to launch Brain-Computer Interface lab

This facility will allow JIIT Noida students to explore the world of neurotechnology, stimulating innovation in fields like brain-controlled wheelchairs, home automation, neuromarketing, and brain-controlled robots.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 5:19:39 PM IST (Updated)

Neuphony, a neurotech business, and JIIT Noida have launched Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Lab. This collaboration has the potential to revolutionise the field of neurotechnology by providing students with chances to explore the frontiers of brain-computer interaction, mental health applications, and cutting-edge research, Neuphony said.

This collaboration intends to catapult India into a new era of neurotechnology by fostering collaboration between academics and industry that has the potential to transform human-machine interaction and mental health treatments, it said.
This facility will allow JIIT Noida students to explore the world of neurotechnology, stimulating innovation in fields like brain-controlled wheelchairs, home automation, neuromarketing, and brain-controlled robots. Students will obtain not only theoretical understanding but also hands-on experience in designing real applications.
Ria Rustagi, Neuphony's founder said, “This effort has the potential to change how we engage with technology while also addressing critical aspects of mental health.”
“The BCI Lab exemplifies our shared vision of using neurotechnology's potential to make a significant difference, and we are thrilled to see what ideas and achievements emerge from this cooperation,” said Vikas Saxena (Director & Head CSE & IT and Bodh Raj Mehta (Vice Chancellor), JIIT Noida.
The Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) is an institution located in Noida, India, backed by Jaypee Group.
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 12:38 PM IST
