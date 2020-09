Network Advertising has announced the appointment of Amit Ray and Harish Shriyan as Executive Directors.

Vinod Nair, the Managing Director, Network Advertising, said, “These inclusions create a powerhouse of talent within Network. They allow us to design customised solutions for clients, regardless of the investment side. They help us to truly provide an integrated, well-rounded approach when it comes to helping clients grow their business.”

Amit Ray has managed clients like Nestle, Unilever, Reliance Jio, and ITC. He has held leadership positions at Mundra and has been on the client-side, holding a leadership position at Reliance Infocomm. He has also been the longest-serving Chairman of the technical committee of Media Research Users Council (MRUC). MRUC is a not-for-profit industry body committed to producing research studies that help organisations build credible business models.

Shriyan complements his partner with his experience in building teams and growing businesses, the release said. He specialises in infusing young talent with a startup mentality. As the CEO of Omnicom Media Group, he played a crucial role in establishing the group in India. He has also held leadership positions in MediaCom. His portfolio flaunts top names in the industry like Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Renault, Nissan, HP, Beiersdorf, Kotak Mahindra, Sony Pictures, and Vivo among others.

Congratulating the two, Vinod Nair said, “We feel fortunate to induct someone like Harish with such invaluable experience in running a large, multifaceted media company. Harish deeply understands what it takes to build organisations. His perspectives and values, both on business and people, match ours. This is a welcome addition to Network. On the other hand, Amit is very passionate about finding the optimum solution for clients. He has an extremely analytical mind, and he is fantastic and spotting trends and decoding stories behind numbers. Amit always dwells on what makes sense for the business first. That perspective is going to prove a precious asset in our forward journey.”

Amit Ray, Executive Director, Network Advertising, added, “I was drawn by Network’s process of talking ‘business first’. Their holistic approach resonated with my beliefs. There was a feet-on-the-ground demeanor and a willingness to be utterly candid with the client. I have always believed in focusing on how the solution proposed works for the client at a business level, and at Network, I feel there has been a meeting of minds.”