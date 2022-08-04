Network 18 Group channels News18 India, CNN-News18 and CNBC-TV18 top rating charts

By CNBCTV18.com

Well, it's thrice the celebration at Network18. According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, Network18 Group channels — News18 India, CNN News18, and CNBC-TV18 — have topped the rating charts.

For the top spot in the English General News segment, CNN News18 beat Republic TV, Times Now and India Today Television, while in the Hindi General News segment, News18 India trumped Aaj Tak and Republic Bharat.

News18 India gained 0.4 percent relative share this week and is sitting at the top with a total of 12.8 percent relative share in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) — urban plus rural. Aaj Tak came close at the second spot, followed by India TV at No. 3.

In the English Business News segment, CNBC-TV18 gained 5.7 percent more audiences to take the top spot with a whopping 72.1 percent market share. ET Now took the second position.

In the Hindi Business News segment, Zee Business topped but CNBC Awaaz came in at the No2 position.