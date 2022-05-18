Netflix lays off 150 employees citing 'business needs'; here’s what’s slowing its growth story

Netflix has laid off about 150 employees or roughly two percent of its workforce in the United States. The decision was a result of "business needs" rather than the performance of individual employees, the company said.

The Netflix stock plummeted soon after the announcement.

“As we explained (in reporting Q1) earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we also have to slow our cost growth as a company,” a Netflix representative said in an email, TheWrap reported.

Netflix will also be cutting about 70 part-time jobs in its animation studio and a few freelance roles in its social media and publishing group, as per a Variety report.

Netflix had earlier stated that it would look to maintaining its operational margins amid the slump in growth.

“We're trying to be smart about it and prudent in terms of pulling back on some of that spend growth to reflect the realities of the revenue growth of the business,” Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann told investors during the company's most recent earnings call, reported the Economic Times.

What’s happening at Netflix

Netflix has axed several animated projects, including Ava DuVernay’s ‘Wings of Fire’; ‘Antiracist Baby,’ a series aimed at pre-schoolers; and ‘Pearl’ an animated series created by Meghan Markle.

Netflix also trimmed a handful of employees from its marketing fan site Tudum late last month.

The reason behind the cost cuts

According to Netflix, the layoffs and the cost cuts were due to the slump in the company's revenue.

“These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues,” the company said in its statement.

Earlier, the company shook the Wall Street in its reporting of the first quarter of 2022, where it mentioned a net loss of 200,000 streaming customers, its first decline in more than a decade. The company further projected a loss of 2 million more subscribers in Q2. This led to the biggest-ever one-day drop in Netflix’s market cap, as the company lost $54 billion in value on April 20. Netflix’s stock is down 68 percent year-to-date as per reports.

The company was quick to blame password sharing for the loss. It plans to crack down on sharing of passwords. Last year, it had announced to test technology that would identify accounts being shared, charge them $3 to $4 extra per month.

The Ukraine war and the decision to raise its subscription prices in the US had cost it subscribers, the company said in its earnings report last month. Pulling out of the Russian market alone had cost 700,000 members, as per a report by the BBC.

The company says it's looking to create a cheaper, ad-based model to fuel growth and increase the subscriber base. However, no date or timeline has been announced for it.