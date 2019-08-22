Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Netflix, Amazon Prime, other streaming services threaten cable TV in India, says report

Updated : August 22, 2019 12:53 PM IST

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was relatively flat for both DTH and cable operators in the first three quarters before seeing an increase by 10-25 percent in the last quarter.
While the English watching audience is relatively smaller in India, the widespread availability of English content on OTT platforms has been one of the key factors for a shift in consumption from TV to digital for English content.
There could be close to 11-14 million direct paid subscriptions in FY19, including Amazon Prime subscriptions, said the report.
