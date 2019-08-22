Netflix, Amazon Prime, other streaming services threaten cable TV in India, says report
Updated : August 22, 2019 12:53 PM IST
The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was relatively flat for both DTH and cable operators in the first three quarters before seeing an increase by 10-25 percent in the last quarter.
While the English watching audience is relatively smaller in India, the widespread availability of English content on OTT platforms has been one of the key factors for a shift in consumption from TV to digital for English content.
There could be close to 11-14 million direct paid subscriptions in FY19, including Amazon Prime subscriptions, said the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more