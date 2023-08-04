NetApp Innovation Awards: Celebrating visionaries who harness the power of data for excellence

The NetApp Innovation Awards will be held in association with CNBC-TV18 on September 26, 2023 and will aim to put the spotlight on exceptional trailblasers who have harnessed the potential of data to drive remarkable transformations, push boundaries, and create ground-breaking solutions.

The NetApp Innovation Awards are back with its 8th edition, after a hiatus of four years, to celebrate visionary organisations and individuals who are revolutionising the business landscape by Empowering Enterprises, Businesses through Data. This year's theme, "Empowering Businesses through Data", underscores the pivotal role of data as a strategic asset, propelling innovation and empowering organisations to reach unparalleled heights of excellence and sustainable growth.

These awards celebrate not only the power of data, but the holistic achievements of organisations and individuals. "It's not just about the numbers; it's about the creativity, resilience, and adaptability that data empowers within businesses," the promoters said.

The NetApp Innovation Awards will serve as a dynamic platform for learning from the brightest minds, sharing best practices, and fostering a community dedicated to unlocking the full potential of data. Entrepreneurs and business leaders who see themselves as innovators that have utilized data to empower their ventures will be competing for these coveted awards.

The NetApp Innovation Awards highlight remarkable success stories, inspiring everyone to embrace a culture of innovation. Nominations for the NetApp Innovation Awards are still open, welcoming all innovators who have dared to shape the future by transforming their businesses with data-driven insights. From start-ups to established enterprises, this exciting journey will celebrate and honour those who dare to shape the future.

By their very existence, these awards build a community that cherishes the spirit of innovation and harnesses the limitless potential of data to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

Note:

This is a partnered post