  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Nestle not alone, these food labels were branded unhealthy in the past

Updated : June 02, 2021 20:15:52 IST

Nestle was earlier in the dock in 2015, when FSSAI banned Maggi noodles over 'No added MSG' claim
Hindustan Unilever recalled over 20 varieties of instant noodles in 2015
Detergent was discovered in Mother Dairy milk in 2015, company denied charges
Nestle not alone, these food labels were branded unhealthy in the past
Published : June 02, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement