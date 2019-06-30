Nepal's billionaire group CG planning major expansion in India, to launch Rs 150 crore food park in Rajasthan
Updated : June 30, 2019 02:10 PM IST
CG Corp Global, the only business group of Nepal having presence in almost all countries of the region, will launch the food park in September,
The project, which will also involve a chain of cold storages and processing units, will benefit thousands of farmers and provide employment to many in Ajmer and surrounding areas.
The group, with 112 companies and 76 brands, already has a large presence in India. It has 66 hotels under the brand name Fern spread across almost every city of India, in joint venture with the Taj.
