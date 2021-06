The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday accepted the Piramal Group's resolution plan in the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) case with a few conditions. The bench rejected Kapil Wadhawan's plea to get access to a copy of the resolution plan.

NCLT also asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to consider giving more money to small FD holders under the approved resolution plan. DHFL CoC Admin R Subramaniakumar shared his views.

“This is a historic verdict. The collective wisdom of chief administrators’ team, the collective work of the CoC and the activities of all the applicants has culminated into the good results,” he said.

“I am very confident that this will pave the way for building confidence amongst the investors,” he added.

“We have to wait for the written orders to understand the details,” he shared.

“This particular resolution plan stand approved by NCLT,” he stated.

“Only DHFL has been brought under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” he further mentioned.