National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai has asked Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) creditors committee to consider Kapil Wadhawan's offer for the company.

NCLT has asked DHFL's Committee of Creditors (CoC) to convene within ten days to consider Wadhawan's offer.

Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL's former promoter had earlier proposed to repay Rs 91.158 crore to the lenders. However, the lenders did not consider Wadhawan's offer that was based on legal advice.