NBCC secures multiple orders worth Rs 541 crore

Construction engineering company, NBCC, on Monday, said that it has been awarded with three work orders worth Rs 541.02 crore.

NBCC’s first order is for the Construction of critical care block in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh for National Health Mission, HP. The cost of the project will be Rs 23.75 crore.

The second order is for the development of new industrial estate in UT of Jammu and Kashmir by Industry and Commerce Department, J&K Govt. The value of the project will be Rs 217.27 crore.

However, the third order, which is worth Rs 300 crore, is for the construction of Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil Odisha Campus in Bhubaneswar (ICT-IOCB).

Last month, the company revealed that it secured a total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January 2023.

Also during the last month, NBCC received an order worth Rs 350 crore.

The construction engineering major reported it Q3 earnings on February 14, 2023. The company reported a profit of Rs 69.1 cr, down over 16 percent, against Rs 82.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the margin surged 90 bps to 4.5 percent against 3.6 percent in the same quarter last year