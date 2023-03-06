English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsNBCC secures multiple orders worth Rs 541 crore

NBCC secures multiple orders worth Rs 541 crore

NBCC secures multiple orders worth Rs 541 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 6, 2023 8:08:46 PM IST (Published)

NBCC’s first order is for the Construction of critical care block in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh for National Health Mission, HP. The cost of the project will be Rs 23.75 crore.

Construction engineering company, NBCC, on Monday, said that it has been awarded with three work orders worth Rs 541.02 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


NBCC’s first order is for the Construction of critical care block in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh for National Health Mission, HP. The cost of the project will be Rs 23.75 crore.
The second order is for the development of new industrial estate in UT of Jammu and Kashmir by Industry and Commerce Department, J&K Govt. The value of the project will be Rs 217.27 crore.
However, the third order, which is worth Rs 300 crore, is for the construction of Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil Odisha Campus in Bhubaneswar (ICT-IOCB).
Last month, the company revealed that it secured a total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January 2023.
Also Read: https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/stocks/nbcc-november-orders-300-crore-revenue-guidance-fy23-construction-15420131.htm
Also during the last month, NBCC received an order worth Rs 350 crore.
The construction engineering major reported it Q3 earnings on February 14, 2023. The company reported a profit of Rs 69.1 cr, down over 16 percent, against Rs 82.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the margin surged 90 bps to 4.5 percent against 3.6 percent in the same quarter last year
The stock of NBCC settled at Rs 35.80 a piece, up nearly 0.6 percent, when the market closed.
Also Read: https://www.cnbctv18.com/business/companies/nbcc-fy23-revenue-guidance-9000-crore-order-wins-land-bank-15250541.htm
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NBCC

Previous Article

Discussion on with govt on issues as most players under scrutiny: Hero EV CEO

Next Article

How women are ‘delivering’ change in these Amazon stories

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X