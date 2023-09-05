NBCC gets order worth Rs 2,000 crore from Kerala State Housing Board

CNBC TV18
NBCC in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “NBCC has signed MoU with Kerala State Housing Board for the Development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive, Kochi, Kerala.”

By Jitesh Jha  Sept 5, 2023 7:37:58 PM IST (Published)

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) on Tuesday (September 5) announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,000 crore from the Kerala State Housing Board (KSBH). The project entails the development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive, Kochi, Kerala.

NBCC in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “NBCC has signed MoU with Kerala State Housing Board for the Development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive, Kochi, Kerala.”
The company further said the time period for the order execution is yet to be decided.
Earlier on September 4, 2023, NBCC secured a contract worth Rs 20 crore from the government of India for renovation and construction at Mint, Mumbai.
The project entails planning, designing and executing structural and non-structural repairs at Mint, Mumbai factory premises along with renovation works and the construction of a transit camp at Mint colony, Parel, Mumbai.
Under regulation 30 of SEBI, the contract has been awarded domestically. It is a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract on a deposit work basis.
Today, shares of NBCC (India) closed 5.54 percent higher at Rs 59.10 on the National Stock Exchange.
