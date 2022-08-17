    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Nazara Tech bets on e-sports as a growth driver as it awaits clarity on real money gaming

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD at Nazara Technologies spoke about how he reads the e-sports business shaping up in the near future.

    Though still at a nascent stage, Nazara Technologies is looking at e-sports as the next growth driver for the company and thus not concentrating on margin gains currently from this vertical.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD at Nazara Technologies spoke about how he reads the e-sports business shaping up in the near future.
    He said, “We think India will become a dominant country in e-sports, because of the youth, as well as the penetration of mobile phones and data connectivity, and interest in social and interactive entertainment.”
    He said that Nazara is a dominant player in this space and expects growth in this category will continue to accelerate.
    Mittersain accepted that margins currently look muted in this sphere. “Our margins today in eSports may look muted, but it is very intentional because we want to make sure that we are investing in growth, and we will optimise margins at a later stage.”
    The company is in wait-and-watch mode when it comes to real money gaming (RMG).  “So RMG our contribution has been small, we do about 5 to 6 percent of revenue from the RMG, skill-based RMG business. We think there is a huge potential to grow over here. We are awaiting some final clarity, especially on the GST front before we double down on that space.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
